JULY 01, 2024
10 lines from the book - If I Stay
“Sometimes you make choices in life and sometimes choices make you”
#1
“I realize now that dying is easy. Living is hard”
#2
“Love, it never dies. It never goes away, it never fades, so long as you hang on to it. Love can make you immortal”
#3
“I'm not sure this is a world I belong in anymore. I'm not sure that I want to wake up”
#4
“Losing me will hurt; it will be the kind of pain that won't feel real at first, and when it does, it will take her breath away”
#5
“Don't be scared...Women can handle the worst kind of pain. You'll find out one day”
#6
“I just wanted to tell you that I understand if you go. It’s okay if you have to leave us. It’s okay if you want to stop fighting”
#7
“I'm not choosing, but I'm running out of fight”
#8
“Fake it 'till you make it”
#9
#10
“Girlfriend is such a stupid word. I couldn't stand calling her that. So, we had to get married, so I could call her 'wife’”
