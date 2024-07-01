Heading 3

 Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

JULY 01, 2024

10 lines from the book - If I Stay


“Sometimes you make choices in life and sometimes choices make you”

#1

Image: Freepik

“I realize now that dying is easy. Living is hard”

Image: Freepik

#2

“Love, it never dies. It never goes away, it never fades, so long as you hang on to it. Love can make you immortal”

Image: Freepik

#3

“I'm not sure this is a world I belong in anymore. I'm not sure that I want to wake up”

#4

Image: Freepik

“Losing me will hurt; it will be the kind of pain that won't feel real at first, and when it does, it will take her breath away”

#5

Image: Freepik

“Don't be scared...Women can handle the worst kind of pain. You'll find out one day”

#6

Image: Freepik

“I just wanted to tell you that I understand if you go. It’s okay if you have to leave us. It’s okay if you want to stop fighting”

#7

Image: Freepik

“I'm not choosing, but I'm running out of fight”

#8

Image: Freepik

“Fake it 'till you make it”

#9

Image: Freepik

#10

Image: Freepik

“Girlfriend is such a stupid word. I couldn't stand calling her that. So, we had to get married, so I could call her 'wife’”

