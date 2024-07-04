Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 04, 2024
10 lines from The Darkest Temptation
“The moonlight loved her.But not as much as my shadows”
#1
“I can’t imagine a world where you and all your fucking yellow doesn’t exist. So if you die, you’ll take me with you”
#2
“You pull a trigger on me, and I can’t even leave you out in the cold for fifteen fucking minutes. So you tell me, Mila, who cares more here?”
#3
“Because you’re so sweet you fucking glow.” His eyes darkened. “And I’ll kill anyone who tries to take that light from you”
#4
“Heavy breaths and Russian words. Stars on his shoulders. Stars in my eyes”
#5
“I knew then I’d follow this man to the fiery gates of hell if he just held my hand”
#6
“Why are you such a hippie?” “Why are you such a mobster?”
#7
“You hit him,” I challenged. “That was necessary to regain my concentration.” “Your concentration of watching me sleep.” “Yes,” he growled”
#8
#9
“Just remember . . . you have a goddess inside you.” She stepped into the hall and turned to look at me. “You just have to find her”
“All along, this man had been on the other side of the Atlantic.And maybe . . . just maybe, my soul always knew”
#10
