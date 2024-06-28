Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 28, 2024

10 lines from The Woman in the Window

“My head was once a filing cabinet. Now it’s a flurry of papers, floating on a draft”

#1

“And if I don’t want to die, I’ve got to start living”

#2

“I think of Dr. Brulov in Spellbound: “My dear girl, you cannot keep bumping your head against reality and saying it is not there”

#3

“Shaw also said, alcohol is the anesthesia by which we endure the operation of life”

#4

“I was fighting for my life. So I must not want to die. And if I don’t want to die, I’ve got to start living”

#5

“Watching is like nature photography: You don’t interfere with the wildlife”

#6

“You’ll notice I’m not asking what made you this way, she said to me. Or, rather, I said it to myself. Life made me this way”

#7

“I know the skies are vast and deep, an upside-down ocean ”

#8

“She’s come undone. That was a book, I believe”

#9

#10

“Kind of guy who steps out of the shower to piss”

