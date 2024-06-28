Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 28, 2024
10 lines from The Woman in the Window
“My head was once a filing cabinet. Now it’s a flurry of papers, floating on a draft”
#1
Image Source: Freepik
“And if I don’t want to die, I’ve got to start living”
#2
Image Source: Freepik
“I think of Dr. Brulov in Spellbound: “My dear girl, you cannot keep bumping your head against reality and saying it is not there”
#3
Image Source: Freepik
“Shaw also said, alcohol is the anesthesia by which we endure the operation of life”
#4
Image Source: Freepik
“I was fighting for my life. So I must not want to die. And if I don’t want to die, I’ve got to start living”
#5
Image Source: Freepik
“Watching is like nature photography: You don’t interfere with the wildlife”
Image Source: Freepik
#6
“You’ll notice I’m not asking what made you this way, she said to me. Or, rather, I said it to myself. Life made me this way”
#7
Image Source: Freepik
“I know the skies are vast and deep, an upside-down ocean ”
#8
Image Source: Freepik
“She’s come undone. That was a book, I believe”
#9
Image Source: Freepik
#10
Image Source: Freepik
“Kind of guy who steps out of the shower to piss”
