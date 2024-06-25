Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 25, 2024
10 lines that Maximise Your Social Intelligence
To solve an issue quickly, be soft on the person and hard on the problem
#1
To give feedback, first make the other person feel you care about them
#2
Great leaders create more leaders, not followers
#3
The best networking strategy is a "helping others first" strategy
#4
The quality of your relationships determines quality of your life
#5
To discover blind spots, build an inner circle that will give you honest feedback
#6
Pretend everyone was sent to teach you something
#7
Praise publicly, criticize privately
#8
#9
Unspoken expectations are premeditated resentments
Avoid complaining or gossiping because nobody likes to hear it
#10
