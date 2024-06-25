Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

lifestyle

june 25, 2024

10 lines that Maximise Your Social Intelligence

To solve an issue quickly, be soft on the person and hard on the problem

#1

To give feedback, first make the other person feel you care about them

#2

Great leaders create more leaders, not followers

#3

The best networking strategy is a "helping others first" strategy

#4

The quality of your relationships determines quality of your life

#5

To discover blind spots, build an inner circle that will give you honest feedback

#6

Pretend everyone was sent to teach you something

#7

Praise publicly, criticize privately

#8

#9

Unspoken expectations are premeditated resentments

Avoid complaining or gossiping because nobody likes to hear it

#10

