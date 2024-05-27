Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

may 27, 2024

10 lines to express your love to mom

Say these three magic words, “I love you,” to make her feel loved and valued

#1

Image: Freepik

“Thank you for everything you do for me” to make her feel that her efforts are not wasted

#2

Image: Freepik

“You inspire me” because her way of facing challenges is absolutely commendable, and that makes her more inspiring

#3

Image: Freepik

“I am glad you’re my Mom” to make her feel that you don’t regret getting her as a mom

#4

Image: Freepik

Say to her that “You are strong” as the strongest strength pillar in our lives

#5

Image: Freepik

Tell her that “She makes everything better,” as she has her own ways of making you feel better

Image: Freepik

#6

“I am proud of you” is an expression of appreciation as she has worked to achieve her goals

#7

Image: Freepik

“You mean everything to me” to show her that she is your priority and means everything to you

#8

Image: Freepik

Tell her that she is not someone without whom your family members can survive and say, “You’re the heart of the family”

#9

Image: Freepik

Our mother-children fights can affect her, so tell her, “I am lucky to have you”

#10

Image: Freepik

