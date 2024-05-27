Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 27, 2024
10 lines to express your love to mom
Say these three magic words, “I love you,” to make her feel loved and valued
#1
Image: Freepik
“Thank you for everything you do for me” to make her feel that her efforts are not wasted
#2
Image: Freepik
“You inspire me” because her way of facing challenges is absolutely commendable, and that makes her more inspiring
#3
Image: Freepik
“I am glad you’re my Mom” to make her feel that you don’t regret getting her as a mom
#4
Image: Freepik
Say to her that “You are strong” as the strongest strength pillar in our lives
#5
Image: Freepik
Tell her that “She makes everything better,” as she has her own ways of making you feel better
Image: Freepik
#6
“I am proud of you” is an expression of appreciation as she has worked to achieve her goals
#7
Image: Freepik
“You mean everything to me” to show her that she is your priority and means everything to you
#8
Image: Freepik
Tell her that she is not someone without whom your family members can survive and say, “You’re the heart of the family”
#9
Image: Freepik
Our mother-children fights can affect her, so tell her, “I am lucky to have you”
#10
Image: Freepik
