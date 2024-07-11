Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 11, 2024

10 lip-smacking Bengali snacks to try

This Bengali version of samosa is a delicious deep-fried snack filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and minced meat

Singara

Image Source: Freepik

 Try Jhalmuri- a flavorful Bengali street snack prepared from puffed rice mixed with peanuts, diced vegetables, spices, and tangy tamarind sauce

Jhalmuri

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy these deep-fried fritters made from potatoes, onions, eggplants, or spinach dipped in a spicy chickpea flour batter

Telebhaja

Image Source: Freepik

These savory Bengali chops are deep-fried snacks made from minced meat, vegetables, or lentils coated in a spiced gram flour batter

Chop

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoying urad dal vada- made from urad dal, sooji, chilies, onions, and spices at the evening is something we always crave for

Image Source: Freepik

Urad dal vada

Pithe are sweet dumplings or pancakes made from rice flour, coconut, and jaggery perfect to satisfy your sweet cravings

Pithe

Image Source: Freepik

Patishapta is a traditional Bengali dessert made with rice flour, refined flour, and semolina filled with sweetened coconut or khoya

Patishapta

Image Source: Freepik

This crunchy Bengali snack is filled with meat, potatoes, and half a hard-boiled egg

Dim-er devil

Image Source: Freepik

Nimki

Image Source: Freepik

Crunchy and golden brown, Nimki is a mathri-like snack perfect for tea time

This delicious snack is made from boiled chickpeas cooked in traditional spices and topped with onions, green chilies, and mutton chunks

Ghugni

Image Source: Freepik

