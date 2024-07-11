Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 11, 2024
10 lip-smacking Bengali snacks to try
This Bengali version of samosa is a delicious deep-fried snack filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and minced meat
Singara
Image Source: Freepik
Try Jhalmuri- a flavorful Bengali street snack prepared from puffed rice mixed with peanuts, diced vegetables, spices, and tangy tamarind sauce
Jhalmuri
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy these deep-fried fritters made from potatoes, onions, eggplants, or spinach dipped in a spicy chickpea flour batter
Telebhaja
Image Source: Freepik
These savory Bengali chops are deep-fried snacks made from minced meat, vegetables, or lentils coated in a spiced gram flour batter
Chop
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoying urad dal vada- made from urad dal, sooji, chilies, onions, and spices at the evening is something we always crave for
Image Source: Freepik
Urad dal vada
Pithe are sweet dumplings or pancakes made from rice flour, coconut, and jaggery perfect to satisfy your sweet cravings
Pithe
Image Source: Freepik
Patishapta is a traditional Bengali dessert made with rice flour, refined flour, and semolina filled with sweetened coconut or khoya
Patishapta
Image Source: Freepik
This crunchy Bengali snack is filled with meat, potatoes, and half a hard-boiled egg
Dim-er devil
Image Source: Freepik
Nimki
Image Source: Freepik
Crunchy and golden brown, Nimki is a mathri-like snack perfect for tea time
This delicious snack is made from boiled chickpeas cooked in traditional spices and topped with onions, green chilies, and mutton chunks
Ghugni
Image Source: Freepik
