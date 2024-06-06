Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 06, 2024
10 Lip-smacking custards to try
Try this classic favorite with caramelized sugar, and vanilla, which is comforting, and perfect for any occasion
Caramel custard
Image Source: Freepik
Fluffy meringue on hot vanilla custard, a French delight is hard to resist, made with just a few ingredients
Floating islands
Image Source: Freepik
Layers of fruits, jelly, and custard topped with whipped cream, a sinful dessert from England, enjoyed by all
Fruit trifle
Image Source: Freepik
Pretty tartlets filled with creamy fruit custard, a delightful tea-time treat with a healthy twist
Bajra Tartlets with fruit custard
Image Source: Freepik
A fruity delight with sweet custard, a staple at parties, versatile with any combination of fruits
Image Source: Freepik
Fruit custard
This unique Asian twist with coconut and litchi perfectly melts in the mouth, and is something you won’t say no to
Coconut and Litchi creme caramel
Image Source: Freepik
A Parsi wedding dessert filled with nuts and cashews, made with everyday ingredients, is perfect for celebrations
Lagan Nu Custard
Image Source: Freepik
Smooth coconut custard with flavorful jamun sauce, a fusion dessert with French and Indian flavors
Coconut custard with jamun sauce
Image Source: Freepik
Summer fruits with homemade custard
Image Source: Freepik
Creamy vanilla custard with mixed fruits, served in a martini glass, is a quick and easy dessert
For a quick version of the classic caramel custard, try making it in the microwave. Loved by both kids and adults, it's a convenient treat
Microwave caramel custard
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.