Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 06, 2024

10 Lip-smacking custards to try

Try this classic favorite with caramelized sugar, and vanilla, which is comforting, and perfect for any occasion

Caramel custard

Fluffy meringue on hot vanilla custard, a French delight is hard to resist, made with just a few ingredients

Floating islands

Layers of fruits, jelly, and custard topped with whipped cream, a sinful dessert from England, enjoyed by all

Fruit trifle

Pretty tartlets filled with creamy fruit custard, a delightful tea-time treat with a healthy twist

Bajra Tartlets with fruit custard

A fruity delight with sweet custard, a staple at parties, versatile with any combination of fruits

Fruit custard

This unique Asian twist with coconut and litchi perfectly melts in the mouth, and is something you won’t say no to

Coconut and Litchi creme caramel

A Parsi wedding dessert filled with nuts and cashews, made with everyday ingredients, is perfect for celebrations

Lagan Nu Custard

Smooth coconut custard with flavorful jamun sauce, a fusion dessert with French and Indian flavors

Coconut custard with jamun sauce

Summer fruits with homemade custard

Creamy vanilla custard with mixed fruits, served in a martini glass, is a quick and easy dessert

For a quick version of the classic caramel custard, try making it in the microwave. Loved by both kids and adults, it's a convenient treat

Microwave caramel custard

