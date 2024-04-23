Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
APRIL 23, 2024
10 lip-smacking summer desserts to try
Creamy homemade ice cream filled with the rich flavor of mango, perfect for those who look forward to mango season each year
Mango ice cream
Image Source: freepik
A refreshing, grainy lemon sorbet serves as an excellent dessert or palate cleanser between meals during hot weather
Lemon Sorbet
Image Source: freepik
A vibrant mix of fresh fruits, juices, yogurt, and nuts layered to create a refreshing summer parfait
Fresh fruit parfait
Image Source: freepik
Homemade ice cream bursting with the flavor of fresh apricots served with crunchy almond pralines for a rich and creamy treat
Apricot ice cream
Image Source: freepik
Layers of delicious flavors make this traditional cassata a delightful summer dessert, easily made at home and enjoyed by all ages
Image Source: freepik
Fresh fruity cassata
A classic Indian frozen dessert made from reduced milk flavored with saffron, cardamom, pistachio, and almonds, offering a rich and refreshing taste
Malai kulfi
Image Source: freepik
A luscious dessert combining creamy pannacotta with tropical mango and coconut, topped with fresh mint for added freshness
Mango and Coconut Pannacotta
Image Source: freepik
Melon Jellos
Image Source: freepik
Fresh melon filled with a fruity mixture and set into jello, creating a light and refreshing summer treat
Eggless mango mousse
Image Source: freepik
A creamy, smooth dessert bursting with the fresh flavor of seasonal mangoes, perfect for enjoying the essence of summer
Easy-to-make purple popsicles using the tangy jamun fruit, enhanced with a hint of mint, and optional chaat masala for a unique twist
Jamun mint popsicles
Image Source: freepik
