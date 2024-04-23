Heading 3

APRIL 23, 2024

10 lip-smacking summer desserts to try

Creamy homemade ice cream filled with the rich flavor of mango, perfect for those who look forward to mango season each year

Mango ice cream

Image Source: freepik

A refreshing, grainy lemon sorbet serves as an excellent dessert or palate cleanser between meals during hot weather

Lemon Sorbet

Image Source: freepik

A vibrant mix of fresh fruits, juices, yogurt, and nuts layered to create a refreshing summer parfait

Fresh fruit parfait

Image Source: freepik

Homemade ice cream bursting with the flavor of fresh apricots served with crunchy almond pralines for a rich and creamy treat

Apricot ice cream

Image Source: freepik

Layers of delicious flavors make this traditional cassata a delightful summer dessert, easily made at home and enjoyed by all ages

Image Source: freepik

Fresh fruity cassata

A classic Indian frozen dessert made from reduced milk flavored with saffron, cardamom, pistachio, and almonds, offering a rich and refreshing taste

Malai kulfi

Image Source: freepik

A luscious dessert combining creamy pannacotta with tropical mango and coconut, topped with fresh mint for added freshness

Mango and Coconut Pannacotta

Image Source: freepik

Melon Jellos

Image Source: freepik

Fresh melon filled with a fruity mixture and set into jello, creating a light and refreshing summer treat

Eggless mango mousse

Image Source: freepik

A creamy, smooth dessert bursting with the fresh flavor of seasonal mangoes, perfect for enjoying the essence of summer

Easy-to-make purple popsicles using the tangy jamun fruit, enhanced with a hint of mint, and optional chaat masala for a unique twist

Jamun mint popsicles

Image Source: freepik

