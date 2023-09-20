Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Beauty

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

10 Lipstick Shades for All Skin Tones

This naturally stunning shade creates an aura of elegance for every skin tone. 

Image: Pexels 

Caramel Nude

This shade gives a subtle yet glamorous touch to every skin tone. It is suitable for every event 

Cardinal Pink

Image: Pexels 

Mauve

Image: Pexels 

This is the most popular shade of all. Women of any skin tone can slay this shade anytime 

This funky shade gives a cheerful and cute vibe to any skin tone 

Coral

Image: Pexels 

Maroon 

Image: Pexels 

This classic shade is ideal for every skin tone. However, light-skinned women can avoid it in the morning 

This shade gives a touch of boldness and confidence to any skin tone regardless of the event

Berry

Image: Pexels 

This shade perfectly suits every skin tone by adding calmness and subtlety to any look 

Beige

Image: Pexels 

This gorgeous shade gives a bold and beautiful finish to every skin tone at any time of the day 

Image: Pexels 

Orange

This pretty and cute shade perfectly complements all skin tones. This shade gives a subtle and stunning touch regardless of the occasion

Soft Pink 

Image: Pexels 

Red is the most timeless and classic shade of all time. Any skin tone is amply uplifted by different shades of red with oodles of glamour and sass

Red

Image: Pexels 

