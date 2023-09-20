Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Beauty
SEPTEMBER 20, 2023
10 Lipstick Shades for All Skin Tones
This naturally stunning shade creates an aura of elegance for every skin tone.
Image: Pexels
Caramel Nude
This shade gives a subtle yet glamorous touch to every skin tone. It is suitable for every event
Cardinal Pink
Image: Pexels
Mauve
Image: Pexels
This is the most popular shade of all. Women of any skin tone can slay this shade anytime
This funky shade gives a cheerful and cute vibe to any skin tone
Coral
Image: Pexels
Maroon
Image: Pexels
This classic shade is ideal for every skin tone. However, light-skinned women can avoid it in the morning
This shade gives a touch of boldness and confidence to any skin tone regardless of the event
Berry
Image: Pexels
This shade perfectly suits every skin tone by adding calmness and subtlety to any look
Beige
Image: Pexels
This gorgeous shade gives a bold and beautiful finish to every skin tone at any time of the day
Image: Pexels
Orange
This pretty and cute shade perfectly complements all skin tones. This shade gives a subtle and stunning touch regardless of the occasion
Soft Pink
Image: Pexels
Red is the most timeless and classic shade of all time. Any skin tone is amply uplifted by different shades of red with oodles of glamour and sass
Red
Image: Pexels
