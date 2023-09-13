Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 13, 2023
10 Lipstick shades for the day
Beige is the most perfect shade for the morning. This shade is well-suited for any outfit and makes you look more elegant in the daylight
Beige
Image: Pexels
Mauve is best suited for daytime. It is the perfect shade for formal events and blends well with all skin tones. It gives your look a blissful and cute touch
Mauve
Image: Pexels
Soft Pink is one of the most pigmented shades of all. It perfectly compliments your lips in sunlight and gives a sweet and sublet finish
Soft Pink
Image: Pexels
This shade is ideal for brown Indian skin tones. It perfectly gives you a bold and glamorous finish. Avoid applying it too much in the daytime
Berry
Image: Pexels
Cherry Red
Image: Pexels
This shade is vibrant yet simple which makes it perfect for sunlight. It compliments every skin tone and can be used regularly. Apply a thin layer to complete your morning look
This funky and cute shade perfectly suited all skin tones in daylight. Apply less for more perfection
Coral
Image: Pexels
This shade perfectly goes with a dusky skin tone and gives a neutral and subtle finish. Hence, it is perfect for daytime
Cocoa
Image: Pexels
Rose is a simply glamorous shade that is ideal for daytime. It suits all skin tones and can be worn with any outfit
Rose
Image: Pexels
This shade completes every daytime look perfectly. In case of darker skin, mix it with other shades for a perfect blend
Peach
Image: Pexels
This shade gives a natural and sublet look with a matte finish which gives a flawless day look
Bare
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.