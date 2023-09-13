Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023

10 Lipstick shades for the day

Beige is the most perfect shade for the morning. This shade is well-suited for any outfit and makes you look more elegant in the daylight

Beige

Image: Pexels 

Mauve is best suited for daytime. It is the perfect shade for formal events and blends well with all skin tones. It gives your look a blissful and cute touch

Mauve

Image: Pexels 


Soft Pink is one of the most pigmented shades of all. It perfectly compliments your lips in sunlight and gives a sweet and sublet finish

Soft Pink 

Image: Pexels

This shade is ideal for brown Indian skin tones. It perfectly gives you a bold and glamorous finish. Avoid applying it too much in the daytime

Berry 

Image: Pexels 

Cherry Red

Image: Pexels

This shade is vibrant yet simple which makes it perfect for sunlight. It compliments every skin tone and can be used regularly. Apply a thin layer to complete your morning look

This funky and cute shade perfectly suited all skin tones in daylight. Apply less for more perfection

Coral

Image: Pexels

This shade perfectly goes with a dusky skin tone and gives a neutral and subtle finish. Hence, it is perfect for daytime

Cocoa

Image: Pexels 

Rose is a simply glamorous shade that is ideal for daytime. It suits all skin tones and can be worn with any outfit 

Rose

Image: Pexels

This shade completes every daytime look perfectly. In case of darker skin, mix it with other shades for a perfect blend 

Peach

Image: Pexels 

This shade gives a natural and sublet look with a matte finish which gives a flawless day look

Bare

Image: Pexels 

