Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

10 Lipstick shades for the Night

Berry is a perfect shade for nights, unlike days you apply a thick layer to get a bold and classy look 

Berry

Image: Pexels 

Cherry red is an ideal lipstick shade for a date night. It gives a touch of sensuality and glamour to your look

Cherry red

Image: Pexels 


Rose is a sweet and subtle color that is perfectly suited for any formal event at night. Apply a thick layer to give a bold touch

Rose

Image: Pexels

Wine red is a classic and timeless shade of all. It is well-suited for date nights and parties

Wine red

Image: Pexels 

Dark plum

Image: Pexels

Dark plum is a bold yet elegant shade that is perfectly suited for night outs. It especially complements dusky tones

Brown is a popular and ideal lip color for dusky tones, yet women with lighter tones can perfectly rock this shade, especially at late-night parties 

Brown

Image: Pexels

Coral shades give a funky and cute touch to your night looks. This shade complements all skin tones 

Coral

Image: Pexels 

This shade creates charm, elegance, and cuteness to your night look. Any skin tone can slay this shade if worn with the proper outfit 

Orange

Image: Pexels

Mauve is perfectly suited any time of the day, apply a dark layer to create a night vibe 

Mauve

Image: Pexels 

Maroon is an ideal shade for the night, it makes the perfect combination of glamor and boldness to your look

Maroon

Image: Pexels 

