SEPTEMBER 14, 2023
10 Lipstick shades for the Night
Berry is a perfect shade for nights, unlike days you apply a thick layer to get a bold and classy look
Berry
Image: Pexels
Cherry red is an ideal lipstick shade for a date night. It gives a touch of sensuality and glamour to your look
Cherry red
Image: Pexels
Rose is a sweet and subtle color that is perfectly suited for any formal event at night. Apply a thick layer to give a bold touch
Rose
Image: Pexels
Wine red is a classic and timeless shade of all. It is well-suited for date nights and parties
Wine red
Image: Pexels
Dark plum
Image: Pexels
Dark plum is a bold yet elegant shade that is perfectly suited for night outs. It especially complements dusky tones
Brown is a popular and ideal lip color for dusky tones, yet women with lighter tones can perfectly rock this shade, especially at late-night parties
Brown
Image: Pexels
Coral shades give a funky and cute touch to your night looks. This shade complements all skin tones
Coral
Image: Pexels
This shade creates charm, elegance, and cuteness to your night look. Any skin tone can slay this shade if worn with the proper outfit
Orange
Image: Pexels
Mauve is perfectly suited any time of the day, apply a dark layer to create a night vibe
Mauve
Image: Pexels
Maroon is an ideal shade for the night, it makes the perfect combination of glamor and boldness to your look
Maroon
Image: Pexels
