Nanditha Gururaj
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 3, 2023
10 little habits that's beneficial in the long run
Start your day by giving yourself 5 minutes for mindful morning of calm before reaching your phone or turning on to the news
#1
Image: Pexels
Before your early morning coffee, have a glass of water to quench your thirst and give your body the hydration it needs after a night's rest
#2
Image: Pexels
Right after dinner put your phone on airplane mode for 1 hour and connect with reading your favourite books, it will be a refreshing feeling
#3
Image: Pexels
It is easy to overlook our small accomplishments and focus on what we didn't do but it is important to celebrate the small wins too
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Sometimes taking a step sideway is the best way to move forward
We speak more rather than listening and forget opinions. Let’s try the other way around
#6
Image: Pexels
By shifting our focus not only gives your brain a much needed rest but also helps you be productive in completely different ways
#7
Image: Pexels
Make a concious effort to engage in conversations, especially in heated debates or when someone is sharing something personal
#8
Image: Pexels
By listening to others, you are not only understanding others better but often find clear insight into your own thoughts and feeling
#9
Image: Pexels
Hand writing can improve memory retention, enhance creativity and provide a therapeutic output. If you're feeling overwhemled or need a break from the screen grab a notebook and write
#10
Image: Pexels
