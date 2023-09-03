Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 3, 2023

10 little habits that's beneficial in the long run

Start your day by giving yourself 5 minutes for mindful morning of calm before reaching your phone or turning on to the news

#1

Image: Pexels 

Before your early morning coffee, have a glass of water to quench your thirst and give your body the hydration it needs after a night's rest

#2

Image: Pexels 

Right after dinner put your phone on airplane mode for 1 hour and connect with reading your favourite books, it will be a refreshing feeling

#3

Image: Pexels 

It is easy to overlook our small accomplishments and focus on what we didn't do but it is important to celebrate the small wins too

#4

Image: Pexels 

#5

Image: Pexels 

Sometimes taking a step sideway is the best way to move forward

We speak more rather than listening and forget opinions. Let’s try the other way around

#6

Image: Pexels 

By shifting our focus not only gives your brain a much needed rest but also helps you be productive in completely different ways

#7

Image: Pexels 

Make a concious effort to engage in conversations, especially in heated debates or when someone is sharing something personal

#8

Image: Pexels 

By listening to others, you are not only understanding others better but often find clear insight into your own thoughts and feeling

#9

Image: Pexels 

Hand writing can improve memory retention, enhance creativity and provide a therapeutic output. If you're feeling overwhemled or need a break from the screen grab a notebook and write

#10

Image: Pexels 

