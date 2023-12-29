Heading 3
December 29, 2023
10 Live in the moment quotes
Past and future are in the mind only I am now. - Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj
One today is worth two tomorrows. - Benjamin Franklin
I don’t remember yesterday. I pretty much live in the moment. - Jim Carrey
I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and I can’t relive yesterday, but I live in the moment if I can. - Ozzy Osbourne
Doing the best at this moment puts you in the best place for the next moment. - Oprah Winfrey
Don’t let the past steal your present. - Cherralea Morgan
You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough. - Joe Lewis
Happiness is not by chance, but by choice. - Jim Rohn
Don’t wait. The time will never be just right. - Napoleon Hill
The decision to make the present moment a friend is the end of the ego. - Eckhart Tolle
