“Act in the moment, live in the present, slowly don’t allow the past to interfere, and you will be surprised that life is such an eternal wonder, such a mysterious phenomenon, and such a great gift that one simply feels constantly in gratitude.” ― Osho
#2
Images source- Pexels
“The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
#3
Images source- Pexels
“History is more or less bunk. It’s tradition. We don’t want tradition. We want to live in the present, and the only history that’s worth a tinker’s damn is the history we make today.” — Henry Ford
#4
Images source- Pexels
“Life is available only in the present moment. If you abandon the present moment, you cannot live the moments of your daily life deeply.” — Thich Nhat Hanh
#5
Images source- Pexels
“Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.” — Alice Morse Earle
#6
Images source- Pexels
“Children have neither a past nor a future. Thus, they enjoy the present, which seldom happens to us.” — Jean de La Bruyère
#7
Images source- Pexels
“The meeting of two eternities, the past and the future… is precisely the present moment.” — Henry David Thoreau
#8
Images source- Pexels
“Remember then: there is only one important time—Now! It is the most important time because it is the only time when we have any power.” — Leo Tolstoy
#9
Images source- Pexels
“Past and future are in the mind only—I am now.” — Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj
#10
Images source- Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.