 Ishita Gupta 

NOVEMBER 06, 2023

10 live-the-moment quotes

“Forever is composed of nows.” ― Emily Dickinson

“Act in the moment, live in the present, slowly don’t allow the past to interfere, and you will be surprised that life is such an eternal wonder, such a mysterious phenomenon, and such a great gift that one simply feels constantly in gratitude.” ― Osho

“The present moment is filled with joy and happiness. If you are attentive, you will see it.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

“History is more or less bunk. It’s tradition. We don’t want tradition. We want to live in the present, and the only history that’s worth a tinker’s damn is the history we make today.” — Henry Ford

“Life is available only in the present moment. If you abandon the present moment, you cannot live the moments of your daily life deeply.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

“Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That is why it is called the present.”  — Alice Morse Earle

“Children have neither a past nor a future. Thus, they enjoy the present, which seldom happens to us.” — Jean de La Bruyère

“The meeting of two eternities, the past and the future… is precisely the present moment.” — Henry David Thoreau

“Remember then: there is only one important time—Now! It is the most important time because it is the only time when we have any power.” — Leo Tolstoy

“Past and future are in the mind only—I am now.” — Sri Nisargadatta Maharaj

