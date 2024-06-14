Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 14, 2024
10 Local delicacies of Karnataka
This chicken curry made with coconut and aromatic spices is creamy and flavorful, typically served with Neer dosa, rice, or roti
Korri Gassi
This chicken curry from Karnataka features chicken in a rich coconut milk sauce with ginger, garlic, and onions, which pairs well with dosa or rice
Kundapura Koli Saaru
A pork curry from Coorg, known for its dark, spicy masala made from local spices, and kachampuli fruit extract, a favorite among locals
Coorg Pandi curry
A spicy, coconut-based vegetable curry is made with eggplant, drumstick, and potatoes, typically enjoyed with rice or chapati
Mysore Kuzhambu
This North Karnataka dish features stuffed eggplants cooked in a tangy tomato and tamarind gravy, best served with jolada roti or rice
Ennegayi
A cooling, yogurt-based curry with vegetables like ash gourd, cucumber, or pumpkin, flavored with coconut and spices
Majjige Huli
A sweet dish made from rice, jaggery, and coconut milk, popular during special occasions in Karnataka
Haalbai
A crispy, layered pastry made from gram flour, sugar, and ghee, garnished with nuts, is a must-try delicacy
Chiroti
Dharwad Peda
This traditional sweet is made by slow-cooking milk, and sugar, flavored with cardamom, and best enjoyed during festivals
A nutritious sweet made from nuts, dry fruits, jaggery, and edible gum, is chewy and often consumed during festivals
Karadantu
