Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

june 14, 2024

10 Local delicacies of Karnataka

This chicken curry made with coconut and aromatic spices is creamy and flavorful, typically served with Neer dosa, rice, or roti

Korri Gassi

Image Source: Freepik

This chicken curry from Karnataka features chicken in a rich coconut milk sauce with ginger, garlic, and onions, which pairs well with dosa or rice

Kundapura Koli Saaru

Image Source: Freepik

A pork curry from Coorg, known for its dark, spicy masala made from local spices, and kachampuli fruit extract, a favorite among locals

Coorg Pandi curry

Image Source: Freepik

A spicy, coconut-based vegetable curry is made with eggplant, drumstick, and potatoes, typically enjoyed with rice or chapati

Mysore Kuzhambu

Image Source: Freepik

This North Karnataka dish features stuffed eggplants cooked in a tangy tomato and tamarind gravy, best served with jolada roti or rice

Image Source: Freepik

Ennegayi

A cooling, yogurt-based curry with vegetables like ash gourd, cucumber, or pumpkin, flavored with coconut and spices

Majjige Huli

Image Source: Freepik

A sweet dish made from rice, jaggery, and coconut milk, popular during special occasions in Karnataka 

Haalbai

Image Source: Freepik

A crispy, layered pastry made from gram flour, sugar, and ghee, garnished with nuts, is a must-try delicacy

Chiroti

Image Source: Freepik

Dharwad Peda

Image Source: Freepik

This traditional sweet is made by slow-cooking milk, and sugar, flavored with cardamom, and best enjoyed during festivals

A nutritious sweet made from nuts, dry fruits, jaggery, and edible gum, is chewy and often consumed during festivals

Karadantu

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here