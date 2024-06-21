Heading 3
10 local dishes to try in Nalanda
A beloved Nalanda dish, Litti are round wheat dough balls filled with spiced roasted chickpea flour, and served with chokha- a mix of mashed brinjal, potato, and tomato
Litti Chokha
These parathas are stuffed with a tasty mixture of sattu flour, spices, and garlic- a perfect nutritious meal
Sattu Paratha
Similar to dumplings, Dal Pitha are rice flour parcels filled with spiced Bengal gram lentils, either steamed or fried for a savory treat
Dal Pitha
Skewers of marinated vegetables, paneer, or mock meat grilled to perfection, and served with mint chutney
Vegetarian kebabs
Flattened rice sauteed with spices, typically served with yogurt or mashed eggplant for a simple yet tasty dish
Chura Bhuja
Tangy yogurt-based curry with gram flour dumplings, often enjoyed with rice for a comforting and satisfying meal
Kadhi Badi
A mouthwatering sweet made of dough filled with khoya dipped in sugar syrup and topped with clove for a unique flavor twist
Laung Latika
A crunchy, sweet snack made from wheat flour and jaggery, deep-fried in ghee, popular during the festivals
Thekua
These layered, crispy fritters made from wheat flour, and sugar are deep-fried into a golden perfection
Khaja
Malpua
Sweet, pancake-like desserts made with flour, milk, and sugar, often paired with rabri for an indulgent treat
