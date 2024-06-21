Heading 3

june 21, 2024

10 local dishes to try in Nalanda

A beloved Nalanda dish, Litti are round wheat dough balls filled with spiced roasted chickpea flour, and served with chokha- a mix of mashed brinjal, potato, and tomato

Litti Chokha

Image Source: Freepik

These parathas are stuffed with a tasty mixture of sattu flour, spices, and garlic- a perfect nutritious meal

Sattu Paratha

Image Source: Freepik

Similar to dumplings, Dal Pitha are rice flour parcels filled with spiced Bengal gram lentils, either steamed or fried for a savory treat

Dal Pitha

Image Source: Freepik

Skewers of marinated vegetables, paneer, or mock meat grilled to perfection, and served with mint chutney

Vegetarian kebabs

Image Source: Freepik

Flattened rice sauteed with spices, typically served with yogurt or mashed eggplant for a simple yet tasty dish

Image Source: Freepik

Chura Bhuja

Tangy yogurt-based curry with gram flour dumplings, often enjoyed with rice for a comforting and satisfying meal

Kadhi Badi

Image Source: Freepik

A mouthwatering sweet made of dough filled with khoya dipped in sugar syrup and topped with clove for a unique flavor twist

Laung Latika

Image Source: Freepik

A crunchy, sweet snack made from wheat flour and jaggery, deep-fried in ghee, popular during the festivals

Thekua

Image Source: Freepik

These layered, crispy fritters made from wheat flour, and sugar are deep-fried into a golden perfection

 Khaja

Image Source: Freepik

Malpua

Image Source: Freepik

Sweet, pancake-like desserts made with flour, milk, and sugar, often paired with rabri for an indulgent treat 

