Jiya Surana 

 lifestyle 

may 18, 2024

10 long-distance gifts

Compile all your relationship mementos in one place

Keepsake book

Image: freepik

Engrave it with important dates or something else of importance

Custom keychain

Image: freepik

Curate a special selection of your partner's favorite foods

Foodie care package

Image: freepik

Put tiny love notes in a jar for them to open whenever they want 

Love notes

Image: freepik

Find a scent that reminds you of an experience together

Keepsake scented candle

Image: freepik

You can wrap up in it and think of your sweetie's hugs

Weighted blanket

Image: freepik

To help your partner relax when you can't be there to do the massage yourself!

Neck massager

Image: freepik

Send your partner all of their favorite things

Image: freepik

Personalized care package

Take your favorite photo and make it into a puzzle

Image: freepik

Customized puzzle

Create an online adventure or scavenger hunt game

Customized adventure game

Image: freepik

