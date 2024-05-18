Heading 3
10 long-distance gifts
Compile all your relationship mementos in one place
Keepsake book
Image: freepik
Engrave it with important dates or something else of importance
Custom keychain
Image: freepik
Curate a special selection of your partner's favorite foods
Foodie care package
Image: freepik
Put tiny love notes in a jar for them to open whenever they want
Love notes
Image: freepik
Find a scent that reminds you of an experience together
Keepsake scented candle
Image: freepik
You can wrap up in it and think of your sweetie's hugs
Weighted blanket
Image: freepik
To help your partner relax when you can't be there to do the massage yourself!
Neck massager
Image: freepik
Send your partner all of their favorite things
Image: freepik
Personalized care package
Take your favorite photo and make it into a puzzle
Image: freepik
Customized puzzle
Create an online adventure or scavenger hunt game
Customized adventure game
Image: freepik
