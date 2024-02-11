Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

10 long-distance Valentine’s Day ideas

Sync up your favorite film and enjoy a virtual movie night together via video call

Virtual Movie Date

Image Source: Pexels

Sign up for a virtual cooking class and prepare a meal together, despite the distance

Online Cooking Adventure

Image Source: Pexels

Bond over online games, whether it's trivia, board games, or multiplayer video games

Digital Game Night

Image Source: Pexels

Order food for each other and share a delicious meal over video call

Plan a Virtual Date with a Culinary Twist

Image Source: Pexels

Arrange a surprise delivery to your partner's doorstep, such as flowers, a care package & special gifts

Image Source: Pexels

Surprise Delivery

Explore a shared interest by taking an online workshop together, from art to dance or language lessons

Online Workshop

Image Source: Pexels

 "Travel" together by exploring famous landmarks or cities through online platforms offering virtual tours

Virtual Travel Experience

Image Source: Pexels

Create a digital scrapbook or photo album filled with cherished memories to share virtually

Digital Scrapbook

Image Source: Pexels

Online Concert

Image Source: Pexels

Attend a virtual concert or performance by one of your favorite artists together

Exchange heartfelt letters expressing your feelings and thoughts, creating a personal and meaningful connection

Heartfelt Letters

Image Source: Pexels

