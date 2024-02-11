Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
10 long-distance Valentine’s Day ideas
Sync up your favorite film and enjoy a virtual movie night together via video call
Virtual Movie Date
Image Source: Pexels
Sign up for a virtual cooking class and prepare a meal together, despite the distance
Online Cooking Adventure
Image Source: Pexels
Bond over online games, whether it's trivia, board games, or multiplayer video games
Digital Game Night
Image Source: Pexels
Order food for each other and share a delicious meal over video call
Plan a Virtual Date with a Culinary Twist
Image Source: Pexels
Arrange a surprise delivery to your partner's doorstep, such as flowers, a care package & special gifts
Image Source: Pexels
Surprise Delivery
Explore a shared interest by taking an online workshop together, from art to dance or language lessons
Online Workshop
Image Source: Pexels
"Travel" together by exploring famous landmarks or cities through online platforms offering virtual tours
Virtual Travel Experience
Image Source: Pexels
Create a digital scrapbook or photo album filled with cherished memories to share virtually
Digital Scrapbook
Image Source: Pexels
Online Concert
Image Source: Pexels
Attend a virtual concert or performance by one of your favorite artists together
Exchange heartfelt letters expressing your feelings and thoughts, creating a personal and meaningful connection
Heartfelt Letters
Image Source: Pexels
