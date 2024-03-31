Heading 3

MARCH 31, 2024

10 Longest dams in the world

25.8 kilometers (16 miles), spanning the Mahanadi River in Odisha

 Hirakud Dam (India) 

Image Source: Pexels

22.4 kilometers (13.9 miles), situated on the Missouri River in South Dakota

Oahe Dam (United States) 

Image Source: Pexels

21.8 kilometers (13.5 miles), crossing the Caroní River in Bolívar State

 Guri Dam (Venezuela) 

Image Source: Pexels

21.4 kilometers (13.3 miles), built on the Euphrates River in South Eastern Turkey

Atatürk Dam (Turkey) 

Image Source: Pexels

20.8 kilometers (12.9 miles), forming the largest reservoir by surface area in the world

Lake Volta Dam (Ghana) 

Image Source: Pexels

18.9 kilometers (11.7 miles), constructed on the Yenisei River in Siberia

Krasnoyarsk Dam (Russia) 

Image Source: Pexels

18.6 kilometers (11.6 miles), part of the Angara River hydroelectric cascade in Siberia

 Bratsk Dam (Russia) 

Image Source: Pexels

17 kilometers (10.6 miles), located on the Madeira River in the Amazon Rainforest

Jirau Dam (Brazil) 

Image Source: Pexels

17 kilometers (10.6 miles), situated on the São Francisco River in the northeastern region

Xingó Dam (Brazil) 

Image Source: Pexels

16.6 kilometers (10.3 miles), forming Lake Volta, one of the largest reservoirs in the world

 Akosombo Dam (Ghana) 

Image Source: Pexels

