Nikita Vishwakarma
Travel
MARCH 31, 2024
10 Longest dams in the world
25.8 kilometers (16 miles), spanning the Mahanadi River in Odisha
Hirakud Dam (India)
22.4 kilometers (13.9 miles), situated on the Missouri River in South Dakota
Oahe Dam (United States)
21.8 kilometers (13.5 miles), crossing the Caroní River in Bolívar State
Guri Dam (Venezuela)
21.4 kilometers (13.3 miles), built on the Euphrates River in South Eastern Turkey
Atatürk Dam (Turkey)
20.8 kilometers (12.9 miles), forming the largest reservoir by surface area in the world
Lake Volta Dam (Ghana)
18.9 kilometers (11.7 miles), constructed on the Yenisei River in Siberia
Krasnoyarsk Dam (Russia)
18.6 kilometers (11.6 miles), part of the Angara River hydroelectric cascade in Siberia
Bratsk Dam (Russia)
17 kilometers (10.6 miles), located on the Madeira River in the Amazon Rainforest
Jirau Dam (Brazil)
17 kilometers (10.6 miles), situated on the São Francisco River in the northeastern region
Xingó Dam (Brazil)
16.6 kilometers (10.3 miles), forming Lake Volta, one of the largest reservoirs in the world
Akosombo Dam (Ghana)
