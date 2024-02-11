Heading 3
FEBRUARY 11, 2024
10 Longest rivers in the world
Located in northeastern Africa, the Nile River is the longest river in the world, spanning approximately 6,650 kilometers (4,130 miles)
River Nile
Flowing through South America, the Amazon River is the second-longest river, with a length of about 6,575 kilometers (4,086 miles)
Amazon River
The longest river in Asia, the Yangtze River stretches approximately 6,300 kilometers (3,917 miles) through China
Yangtze River (Chang Jiang)
The Mississippi-Missouri River System in North America is about 6,275 kilometers (3,902 miles) long when combined, making it the fourth-longest river system in the world
Mississippi-Missouri River System
Located in Siberia, Russia, the Yenisei River has a length of around 5,539 kilometers (3,445 miles)
Yenisei River
Also known as the Huang He, the Yellow River is the second-longest river in China, stretching approximately 5,464 kilometers (3,395 miles)
Yellow River (Huang He)
The Ob-Irtysh River System in Russia and Kazakhstan is approximately 5,410 kilometers (3,364 miles) long when combined
Ob-Irtysh River System
Flowing through South America, the Paraná River has a length of about 4,880 kilometers (3,032 miles)
Paraná River
Located in Central Africa, the Congo River spans approximately 4,700 kilometers (2,922 miles)
Congo River
Stretching across northeastern Asia, the Amur River forms part of the border between Russia and China and has a length of around 4,444 kilometers (2,763 miles)
Amur River
