Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

travel

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

10 Longest rivers in the world

Located in northeastern Africa, the Nile River is the longest river in the world, spanning approximately 6,650 kilometers (4,130 miles)

 River Nile 

Flowing through South America, the Amazon River is the second-longest river, with a length of about 6,575 kilometers (4,086 miles)

Amazon River 

The longest river in Asia, the Yangtze River stretches approximately 6,300 kilometers (3,917 miles) through China

Yangtze River (Chang Jiang) 

The Mississippi-Missouri River System in North America is about 6,275 kilometers (3,902 miles) long when combined, making it the fourth-longest river system in the world

Mississippi-Missouri River System 

Located in Siberia, Russia, the Yenisei River has a length of around 5,539 kilometers (3,445 miles)

Yenisei River 

Also known as the Huang He, the Yellow River is the second-longest river in China, stretching approximately 5,464 kilometers (3,395 miles)

 Yellow River (Huang He) 

The Ob-Irtysh River System in Russia and Kazakhstan is approximately 5,410 kilometers (3,364 miles) long when combined

Ob-Irtysh River System 

Flowing through South America, the Paraná River has a length of about 4,880 kilometers (3,032 miles)

Paraná River 

Located in Central Africa, the Congo River spans approximately 4,700 kilometers (2,922 miles)

 Congo River 

Stretching across northeastern Asia, the Amur River forms part of the border between Russia and China and has a length of around 4,444 kilometers (2,763 miles)

Amur River 

