may 30, 2024

10 longest rivers in the world

The Nile River is considered the longest river in the world. It stretches about 6650 Km in length 

Nile river 

The Amazon River is world’s second-longest river and is also greatest river in terms of water flow volume

Amazon River 

The Yangtze River is the world’s third-longest river, stretching approximately 6,300 Km in length

Yangtze River

The Mississippi, Missouri, and Jefferson rivers make up the world’s fourth longest river system and is located in North America

Mississippi river 

The Yenisei River is the fifth-longest river in the world and empties into the Arctic Ocean

Yenisei River

Also known as the Huang He, is named after its silt-laden yellow color

Yellow river 

Ob-Irtysh, often known as the Ob river is 5410 Km long is the seventh-longest river system in the world and is located in western Siberia

Ob-Irtysh River 

The Parana River, located in South America, is one of the world’s longest rivers and the continent’s second-largest drainage basin

Parana River

The Congo River, spanning 4,700 Km is also the world’s deepest river

Congo river 

The Amur River is the tenth-longest river in the world and forms the border between Russia and China

Amur river 

