may 30, 2024
10 longest rivers in the world
The Nile River is considered the longest river in the world. It stretches about 6650 Km in length
Nile river
Image: Freepik
The Amazon River is world’s second-longest river and is also greatest river in terms of water flow volume
Amazon River
Image: Freepik
The Yangtze River is the world’s third-longest river, stretching approximately 6,300 Km in length
Yangtze River
Image: Freepik
The Mississippi, Missouri, and Jefferson rivers make up the world’s fourth longest river system and is located in North America
Mississippi river
Image: Freepik
The Yenisei River is the fifth-longest river in the world and empties into the Arctic Ocean
Yenisei River
Image: Freepik
Also known as the Huang He, is named after its silt-laden yellow color
Yellow river
Image: Freepik
Ob-Irtysh, often known as the Ob river is 5410 Km long is the seventh-longest river system in the world and is located in western Siberia
Ob-Irtysh River
Image: Freepik
The Parana River, located in South America, is one of the world’s longest rivers and the continent’s second-largest drainage basin
Parana River
Image: Freepik
The Congo River, spanning 4,700 Km is also the world’s deepest river
Congo river
Image: Freepik
The Amur River is the tenth-longest river in the world and forms the border between Russia and China
Amur river
Image: Freepik
