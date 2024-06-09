Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

 Lifestyle

june 09, 2024

10 love quotes for Instagram pictures

The things I want, I want with you

#1

Image Source: Pexels

And you asked me, “What love is?” -Love means that you are enough for me. And that I'll never get enough of you

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Sometimes you can't explain what you see in a person. It's just the way they take you to a place where no one else can 

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Find comfort in knowing that you made the right choice 

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I have nothing in the world except for your eyes, and my sorrows 

Image Source: Pexels

#5

I don't think you understand how beautiful you make my world, just by existing in it 

#6

Image Source: Pexels

“Do you believe in magic?” She asked. “I Believe in you,” he said, and you're the closest thing to magic that I've found 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

Poetry, dreams, desire, everything leads me to you

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

You walk in, and my heart beats different 

I only sleep to dream of forever with you 

#10

Image Source: Pexels

