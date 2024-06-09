Heading 3
june 09, 2024
10 love quotes for Instagram pictures
The things I want, I want with you
#1
Image Source: Pexels
And you asked me, “What love is?” -Love means that you are enough for me. And that I'll never get enough of you
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Sometimes you can't explain what you see in a person. It's just the way they take you to a place where no one else can
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Find comfort in knowing that you made the right choice
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I have nothing in the world except for your eyes, and my sorrows
Image Source: Pexels
#5
I don't think you understand how beautiful you make my world, just by existing in it
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“Do you believe in magic?” She asked. “I Believe in you,” he said, and you're the closest thing to magic that I've found
#7
Image Source: Pexels
Poetry, dreams, desire, everything leads me to you
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You walk in, and my heart beats different
I only sleep to dream of forever with you
#10
Image Source: Pexels
