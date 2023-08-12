Heading 3
10 Low-calorie cheat meals
Ragi chips can be a replacement for potato chips and are also gluten-free
Ragi chips
It contains antioxidants and minerals, and protects you from heart diseases
Dark Chocolate
It helps improve the digestive system and can be paired with fruits for the best taste
Greek yogurt
Oats banana bread can be replaced with cakes and they are loaded with fiber and potassium
Oats banana bread
Chana chaat
Chana Chaat can be eaten instead of fried food. It also contains a lot of protein
Ragi cookies
Replace the sugar-laden cookies with ragi cookies that are rich in protein and iron
They can be consumed instead of potato fries. They are also rich sources of antioxidants
Zucchini fries
Stuff tomatoes with your choice of filling for a healthy yet tasty snack
Stuffed tomato
Pancakes
They are packed with fiber, Vitamin B, and protein that are beneficial to the body
Add a twist to your favorite breakfast cereal by adding blueberries and almond milk for a healthy cheat meal
Breakfast cereal
