Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 12, 2023

10 Low-calorie cheat meals

Images: Pexels

Ragi chips can be a replacement for potato chips and are also gluten-free

Ragi chips

It contains antioxidants and minerals, and protects you from heart diseases

Images: Pexels

Dark Chocolate

It helps improve the digestive system and can be paired with fruits for the best taste

Images: Pexels

Greek yogurt 

Oats banana bread can be replaced with cakes and they are loaded with fiber and potassium 

Images: Pexels

Oats banana bread

Chana chaat

Images: Pexels

Chana Chaat can be eaten instead of fried food. It also contains a lot of protein

Images: Pexels

Ragi cookies

Replace the sugar-laden cookies with ragi cookies that are rich in protein and iron 

They can be consumed instead of potato fries. They are also rich sources of antioxidants 

Zucchini fries

Images: Pexels

Stuff tomatoes with your choice of filling for a healthy yet tasty snack

Stuffed tomato

Images: Pexels

Pancakes

Images: Pexels

They are packed with fiber, Vitamin B, and protein that are beneficial to the body 

Images: Pexels

Add a twist to your favorite breakfast cereal by adding blueberries and almond milk for a healthy cheat meal

Breakfast cereal

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here