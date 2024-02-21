Heading 3

10 Low-calorie fruits to eat 

With only about 32 calories per 100 grams, strawberries are not only low in calories but also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants

Strawberries

This hydrating fruit is incredibly low in calories, with approximately 30 calories per 100 grams, making it a refreshing and guilt-free snack

Watermelon

Another hydrating option, cantaloupe contains around 34 calories per 100 grams and is rich in vitamin A and potassium

Cantaloupe

Similar to cantaloupe, honeydew melon is low in calories with about 36 calories per 100 grams, and offers a sweet and juicy flavor

Honeydew Melon 

These juicy fruits contain roughly 39 calories per 100 grams and are a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as fiber

Peaches

Oranges are not only low in calories, with about 47 calories per 100 grams, but also high in vitamin C and fiber, making them a nutritious choice

Oranges

Known for its tart flavor, grapefruit contains approximately 42 calories per 100 grams and is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants

Grapefruit

With only about 52 calories per 100 grams, raspberries are a low-calorie option packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals

Raspberries

Blackberries

Similar to raspberries, blackberries are low in calories, with approximately 43 calories per 100 grams, and are loaded with antioxidants and fiber

Kiwi fruit contains around 61 calories per 100 grams and is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber, making it a nutritious addition to your diet

Kiwi

