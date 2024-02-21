Heading 3
10 Low-calorie fruits to eat
With only about 32 calories per 100 grams, strawberries are not only low in calories but also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants
Strawberries
This hydrating fruit is incredibly low in calories, with approximately 30 calories per 100 grams, making it a refreshing and guilt-free snack
Watermelon
Another hydrating option, cantaloupe contains around 34 calories per 100 grams and is rich in vitamin A and potassium
Cantaloupe
Similar to cantaloupe, honeydew melon is low in calories with about 36 calories per 100 grams, and offers a sweet and juicy flavor
Honeydew Melon
These juicy fruits contain roughly 39 calories per 100 grams and are a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as fiber
Peaches
Oranges are not only low in calories, with about 47 calories per 100 grams, but also high in vitamin C and fiber, making them a nutritious choice
Oranges
Known for its tart flavor, grapefruit contains approximately 42 calories per 100 grams and is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants
Grapefruit
With only about 52 calories per 100 grams, raspberries are a low-calorie option packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals
Raspberries
Blackberries
Similar to raspberries, blackberries are low in calories, with approximately 43 calories per 100 grams, and are loaded with antioxidants and fiber
Kiwi fruit contains around 61 calories per 100 grams and is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber, making it a nutritious addition to your diet
Kiwi
