Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 07, 2024

10 magical questions to build chemistry 

If we were together right now, what would we be doing?

#1

Image Source: Pexels

What makes me different from other girls/ boys?

#2

Image Source: Pexels

What is your 1st impression of me?

#3

Image Source: Pexels

If someone asked what am I to you what would you say?

#4

Image Source: Pexels

What are 3 things that I say a lot?

#5

Image Source: Pexels

What's one thing you hope for in our future?

Image Source: Pexels

#6

If we met your friend who’s new to me, how would you introduce me to him/her?

#7

Image Source: Pexels

How would your life be right now if you had never met me?

#8

Image Source: Pexels

What is your favorite thing about me?

#9

Image Source: Pexels

What are the 3 things that you love about me?

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here