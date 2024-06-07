Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 07, 2024
10 magical questions to build chemistry
If we were together right now, what would we be doing?
#1
Image Source: Pexels
What makes me different from other girls/ boys?
#2
Image Source: Pexels
What is your 1st impression of me?
#3
Image Source: Pexels
If someone asked what am I to you what would you say?
#4
Image Source: Pexels
What are 3 things that I say a lot?
#5
Image Source: Pexels
What's one thing you hope for in our future?
Image Source: Pexels
#6
If we met your friend who’s new to me, how would you introduce me to him/her?
#7
Image Source: Pexels
How would your life be right now if you had never met me?
#8
Image Source: Pexels
What is your favorite thing about me?
#9
Image Source: Pexels
What are the 3 things that you love about me?
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.