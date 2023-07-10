Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JUly 10, 2023
10 Magnesium rich foods
Dark chocolate is very good for the heart and prevents bad cholesterol
Dark Chocolate
Image: Pexels
Almonds and cashews, two of the most commonly eaten nuts reduce appetite and are sources of fiber
Nuts
Image: Pexels
Helps increase cholesterol and reduce inflammatory diseases
Avocado
Image: Pexels
Made of soya bean, tofu increases protein content for the body
Tofu
Image: Pexels
Bananas are rich in vitamin C and also help sustain energy
Bananas
Image: Pexels
Cooked spinach gives you a high amount of protein and fiber
Spinach
Image: Pexels
Substituting whole wheat for regular flour helps increase magnesium levels
Whole wheat flour
Image: Pexels
Helps in increasing metabolism and losing weight
Quinoa
Image: Pexels
Reduces the risk of heart attacks and improves digestion
Papaya
Image: Pexels
Sweet corn has magnesium content that helps in reducing fatigue and strengthening bones
Sweet corn
Image: Pexels
