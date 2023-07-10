Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUly 10, 2023

10 Magnesium rich foods

Dark chocolate is very good for the heart and prevents bad cholesterol 

Dark Chocolate

Almonds and cashews, two of the most commonly eaten nuts reduce appetite and are sources of fiber

Nuts

Helps increase cholesterol and reduce inflammatory diseases

Avocado

Made of soya bean, tofu increases protein content for the body

Tofu

Bananas are rich in vitamin C and also help sustain energy

Bananas

Cooked spinach gives you a high amount of protein and fiber

Spinach

Substituting whole wheat for regular flour helps increase magnesium levels

Whole wheat flour

Helps in increasing metabolism and losing weight 

Quinoa 

Reduces the risk of heart attacks and improves digestion

Papaya

Sweet corn has magnesium content that helps in reducing fatigue and strengthening bones

Sweet corn

