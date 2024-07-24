Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

july 24, 2024

10 Maharashtrian Breakfast Recipes

This one of the most famous, and tempting breakfasts- Misal Pav is prepared with sprouted lentils, and topped with coriander, farsan, and lemon, and tastes best with Pav

Misal Pav

Image: Freepik

Made by mixing roasted poha with coconut, green chilies, cumin seeds, onions, and a hint of lemon juice- Dadpe pohe is perfect for a delicious start

Dadpe Pohe

Image: Freepik

This classic Maharashtrian dish, Kanda Batata Poha is made from Kanda, poha, and batata, mixed with aromatic spices like green chilies, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and mustard seeds

Kanda Batata Poha

Image: Freepik

Rasedar aloo, and hot puri, are a must-try for a wholesome breakfast, served with dry chilies, and onions, perfect to make you obsessed

Batata Bhaji and Puri

Image: Freepik

The spicy potato fritter- filled in between the pav, is one of the classic street foods served with green chutney

Vada Pav

Image: Freepik

This classic Maharashtrian breakfast- Ghavan, is a pancake made from rice flour, and tastes best with chutney

Image: Freepik

Ghavan

Prepare in among all Indian households- Upma is cooked with semolina, veggies, herbs, and spices

Upma

Image: Freepik

This tempting pancake is prepared with jowar flour, onions, spices, gram flour, and herbs, and cooked to golden perfection 

Jwari Che Dhirde

Image: Freepik

The flatbread loaded with chana dal, cardamom powder, and jaggery, is a must-have for a sweet start

Puran Poli

Image: Freepik

This famous breakfast option, Thalipeeth is made with coriander seeds, sabudana, rice, wheat, and cumin seeds, paired with curd or pickle

Thalipeeth

Image: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here