Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
july 24, 2024
10 Maharashtrian Breakfast Recipes
This one of the most famous, and tempting breakfasts- Misal Pav is prepared with sprouted lentils, and topped with coriander, farsan, and lemon, and tastes best with Pav
Misal Pav
Image: Freepik
Made by mixing roasted poha with coconut, green chilies, cumin seeds, onions, and a hint of lemon juice- Dadpe pohe is perfect for a delicious start
Dadpe Pohe
Image: Freepik
This classic Maharashtrian dish, Kanda Batata Poha is made from Kanda, poha, and batata, mixed with aromatic spices like green chilies, cumin seeds, curry leaves, and mustard seeds
Kanda Batata Poha
Image: Freepik
Rasedar aloo, and hot puri, are a must-try for a wholesome breakfast, served with dry chilies, and onions, perfect to make you obsessed
Batata Bhaji and Puri
Image: Freepik
The spicy potato fritter- filled in between the pav, is one of the classic street foods served with green chutney
Vada Pav
Image: Freepik
This classic Maharashtrian breakfast- Ghavan, is a pancake made from rice flour, and tastes best with chutney
Image: Freepik
Ghavan
Prepare in among all Indian households- Upma is cooked with semolina, veggies, herbs, and spices
Upma
Image: Freepik
This tempting pancake is prepared with jowar flour, onions, spices, gram flour, and herbs, and cooked to golden perfection
Jwari Che Dhirde
Image: Freepik
The flatbread loaded with chana dal, cardamom powder, and jaggery, is a must-have for a sweet start
Puran Poli
Image: Freepik
This famous breakfast option, Thalipeeth is made with coriander seeds, sabudana, rice, wheat, and cumin seeds, paired with curd or pickle
Thalipeeth
Image: Freepik
