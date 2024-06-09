Heading 3

JUNE 09, 2024

10 Maharashtrian desserts to try


Known for its thick, creamy texture and sweet taste, this is a yogurt-based dessert that is sweetened with sugar and fruits

SHRIKHAND

The most popular variety is ukadiche modak; a steamed rice flour version loaded with mixture of jaggery and shredded coconut

MODAK

A deep-fried pastry in a crescent shape made of thinly stretched dough with a filling of cardamom, nuts and fresh or dried coconut

KARANJI

Deep-fried circular pastry made of thinly folded dough stuffed with sugar, cardamom, sesame seeds, and roasted coconut mixture

CHAVDE

This delicious and incredibly soft flatbread, dripping with ghee, screams indulgence

PURAN POLI

Made with thickened, sweetened milk and chopped nuts, including pistachios, cashews, and almonds

BASUNDI

A tasty sweet made with roasted sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts

TIL LADDOO 

Ripe and juicy mangoes are chopped or sliced, then blended into a creamy, sweet, and aromatic concoction

AAMRAS

This delightful dessert is made from amaranth flour, ghee, jaggery and walnuts

RAJGIRA SHEERA

KHARVAS

A sweet pudding made from colostrum milk, delicately flavored with cardamom

