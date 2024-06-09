Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
JUNE 09, 2024
10 Maharashtrian desserts to try
Known for its thick, creamy texture and sweet taste, this is a yogurt-based dessert that is sweetened with sugar and fruits
SHRIKHAND
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
The most popular variety is ukadiche modak; a steamed rice flour version loaded with mixture of jaggery and shredded coconut
MODAK
A deep-fried pastry in a crescent shape made of thinly stretched dough with a filling of cardamom, nuts and fresh or dried coconut
Image: Binjal Pandya Instagram
KARANJI
Deep-fried circular pastry made of thinly folded dough stuffed with sugar, cardamom, sesame seeds, and roasted coconut mixture
CHAVDE
Image source- Freepik
This delicious and incredibly soft flatbread, dripping with ghee, screams indulgence
PURAN POLI
Image source- Freepik
Made with thickened, sweetened milk and chopped nuts, including pistachios, cashews, and almonds
BASUNDI
Image source- Freepik
A tasty sweet made with roasted sesame seeds, jaggery and peanuts
TIL LADDOO
Image source- Freepik
Ripe and juicy mangoes are chopped or sliced, then blended into a creamy, sweet, and aromatic concoction
AAMRAS
Image source- Freepik
This delightful dessert is made from amaranth flour, ghee, jaggery and walnuts
RAJGIRA SHEERA
Image source- Freepik
KHARVAS
A sweet pudding made from colostrum milk, delicately flavored with cardamom
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here