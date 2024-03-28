Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
March 28, 2024
10 Maida recipes to try
A crispy Bengali flatbread made with maida, perfect with curries like dum aloo or kosha mangsho
Luchi
North-Indian puffy puri made quickly with maida, best paired with aloo ki sabzi or enjoyed with sooji halwa
Nagori puri
A favorite of many, Classic Italian pizza with maida base, topped with tomato, mozzarella, and basil, baked to perfection
Margherita pizza
Enjoy chocolate cake prepared with maida topped with chocolate chips is a perfect treat for sudden cravings
Chocolate mug cake
Indian crispy snacks made with maida and sooji, perfect for tea-time munching
Namak Pare
Classic snack recipe made with a crispy maida crust is filled with goodness and enjoyed with the burst of green chutney
Samosa
These sweet treats, loved worldwide are made from maida dough, milk solids, salt, sugar, and baking soda, fried to golden perfection
Donuts
A popular North Indian dish, naan is made with maida flour, yeast, salt, and water, best enjoyed with chicken curry or butter masala
Naan
Gulab Jamun
A mouthwatering dessert made with maida flour, milk solids, and sugar syrup, giving it a sweet taste
Crispy and spicy snack made by frying chicken mixed with maida flour, mashed potatoes, spices, and bread crumbs into patties, a perfect delicious treat
Chicken cutlets
