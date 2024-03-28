Heading 3

10 Maida recipes to try

A crispy Bengali flatbread made with maida, perfect with curries like dum aloo or kosha mangsho

Luchi

North-Indian puffy puri made quickly with maida, best paired with aloo ki sabzi or enjoyed with sooji halwa

Nagori puri

A favorite of many, Classic Italian pizza with maida base, topped with tomato, mozzarella, and basil, baked to perfection

Margherita pizza

Enjoy chocolate cake prepared with maida topped with chocolate chips is a perfect treat for sudden cravings

Chocolate mug cake

Indian crispy snacks made with maida and sooji, perfect for tea-time munching

Namak Pare

Classic snack recipe made with a crispy maida crust is filled with goodness and enjoyed with the burst of green chutney

Samosa

These sweet treats, loved worldwide are made from maida dough, milk solids, salt, sugar, and baking soda, fried to golden perfection

Donuts

A popular North Indian dish, naan is made with maida flour, yeast, salt, and water, best enjoyed with chicken curry or butter masala

Naan

Gulab Jamun

A mouthwatering dessert made with maida flour, milk solids, and sugar syrup, giving it a sweet taste

Crispy and spicy snack made by frying chicken mixed with maida flour, mashed potatoes, spices, and bread crumbs into patties, a perfect delicious treat

Chicken cutlets

