Aditi Singh 

Travel

APRIL 24, 2024

10 Majestic Spots of Chittorgarh 

A magnificent architectural marvel, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a sprawling complex of palaces, temples, and towers, thus offering a glimpse into Rajasthan's royal past

 Chittorgarh Fort

This towering structure was built to commemorate victory in the 15th century, the structure is adorned with intricate sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses

 Vijay Stambh

This 12th-century tower is dedicated to Adinath, the first Jain Tirthankara, therefore featuring beautifully carved figures of Jain deities and is a symbol of Jain architectural excellence

Kirti Stambh

 Once the residence of the Rajput rulers, this palace is renowned for its impressive architecture and historical significance

Rana Kumbha Palace

Set amidst a serene landscape, this palace is famous for its association with the legendary Queen Padmini

Padmini Palace

This temple is dedicated to the beloved poet-saint Meera Bai, this temple is a place of devotion and spirituality; visit this temple for a serene ambiance 

 Meera Temple

It is situated near the main gate of the fort, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Kalika, is revered by locals and pilgrims

Kalika Mata Temple

This palace is now a well-curated museum showcasing a collection of sculptures, weapons, and artifacts that depict the rich history and culture of Chittorgarh

Fateh Prakash

Gaumukh Reservoir

This reservoir is fed by a natural spring emerging from a rock shaped like a cow's mouth (Gaumukh). It is therefore considered sacred 

 Jaimal and Patta Palaces

 These twin palaces are named after the two legendary Rajput warriors, Jaimal Rathore and Patta, who fought valiantly during the Siege of Chittorgarh in 1568; thus depicting the valor and bravery of Rajput rulers

