10 Majestic Spots of Chittorgarh 

A magnificent architectural marvel, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is a sprawling complex of palaces, temples, and towers, thus offering a glimpse into Rajasthan's royal past
Chittorgarh Fort
Image Source: freepik
This towering structure was built to commemorate victory in the 15th century, the structure is adorned with intricate sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses
Vijay Stambh
Image Source: freepik
This 12th-century tower is dedicated to Adinath, the first Jain Tirthankara, therefore featuring beautifully carved figures of Jain deities and is a symbol of Jain architectural excellence
Kirti Stambh
Image Source: pexels
Once the residence of the Rajput rulers, this palace is renowned for its impressive architecture and historical significance
Rana Kumbha Palace
Image Source: pexels
Set amidst a serene landscape, this palace is famous for its association with the legendary Queen Padmini
Image Source: pexels
Padmini Palace
This temple is dedicated to the beloved poet-saint Meera Bai, this temple is a place of devotion and spirituality; visit this temple for a serene ambiance
Meera Temple
Image Source: pexels
It is situated near the main gate of the fort, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Kalika, is revered by locals and pilgrims
Kalika Mata Temple
Image Source: pexels
Image Source: freepik
This palace is now a well-curated museum showcasing a collection of sculptures, weapons, and artifacts that depict the rich history and culture of Chittorgarh
Fateh Prakash
Gaumukh Reservoir
Image Source: freepik
This reservoir is fed by a natural spring emerging from a rock shaped like a cow's mouth (Gaumukh). It is therefore considered sacred
Jaimal and Patta Palaces
Image Source: pexels
These twin palaces are named after the two legendary Rajput warriors, Jaimal Rathore and Patta, who fought valiantly during the Siege of Chittorgarh in 1568; thus depicting the valor and bravery of Rajput rulers