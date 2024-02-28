Heading 3
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
10 Manchurian recipes to try
Crispy chicken bites tossed in a flavorful blend of soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, and garlic
Chicken Manchurian
Mixed vegetable balls deep-fried and stir-fried with soy-vinegar sauce, a go-to dish for vegetarian homes in India
Veg Manchurian
Irresistible paneer cubes or grated paneer balls, deep fried and tossed in Manchurian gravy
Paneer Manchurian
Cauliflower florets, steamed, dipped in cornstarch, deep-fried and mixed with savory Manchurian sauce
Gobhi Manchurian
Halved mushrooms dipped in cornstarch, deep-fried, introducing fungi to Manchurian family
Mushroom Manchurian
Indian innovation with soya granules and chunks, fried up with veggies for a healthier twist
Soya Manchurian
Tiny baby corn taking the spotlight in this Indo-Chinese delight, often paired with capsicum
Baby corn Manchurian
Grated bottle gourd koftas made with cornstarch, stir-fried, with classic Manchurian ingredients
Lauki Manchurian
Tofu Manchurian
Health-conscious choice with firm tofu coated in cornstarch, deep-fried and mixed with Manchurian goodness
Leftover idlis transformed into a unique Indo-Chinese fusion, fried and stir-fried in Manchurian gravy
Idli Manchurian
