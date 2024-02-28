Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 28, 2024

10 Manchurian recipes to try

Crispy chicken bites tossed in a flavorful blend of soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, and garlic

Chicken Manchurian

Mixed vegetable balls deep-fried and stir-fried with soy-vinegar sauce, a go-to dish for vegetarian homes in India

Veg Manchurian

Irresistible paneer cubes or grated paneer balls, deep fried and tossed in Manchurian gravy

Paneer Manchurian

Cauliflower florets, steamed, dipped in cornstarch, deep-fried and mixed with savory Manchurian sauce

Gobhi Manchurian

Halved mushrooms dipped in cornstarch, deep-fried, introducing fungi to Manchurian family

Mushroom Manchurian

Indian innovation with soya granules and chunks, fried up with veggies for a healthier twist

Soya Manchurian

Tiny baby corn taking the spotlight in this Indo-Chinese delight, often paired with capsicum

Baby corn Manchurian

Grated bottle gourd koftas made with cornstarch, stir-fried, with classic Manchurian ingredients

Lauki Manchurian 

Tofu Manchurian

Health-conscious choice with firm tofu coated in cornstarch, deep-fried and mixed with Manchurian goodness

Leftover idlis transformed into a unique Indo-Chinese fusion, fried and stir-fried in Manchurian gravy

 Idli Manchurian

