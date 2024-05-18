Heading 3
Jiya Surana
may 17, 2024
10 mango dishes of India
Also called as Ambe Sasav, is a popular Konkani curry known for its spicy and tangy flavors
AMBYAACHA SASAV
Image: Monal Kanolkar Instagram
A light mango curry made in Kerala with ripe mangoes and beaten curd
MAMBAZHA PULISSERY
Image: freepik
Made with ripe mangoes and an assortment of typical south Indian spices
MANGALOREAN MANGO CURRY
Image: Minimalist Bakery Instagram
A summery spin on classic dhokla made with raw mango
KAIRI CHANA DAL DHOKLA
Image: freepik
Delectable paneer and mango kofta served with kewra & gulab jal infused jeera pulao
AAM KOFTA PULAO
Image: freepik
Potato and raw mango stuffed samosa served with thick and luscious dry fruit gravy
KAIRI SAMOSA KI SABZI
Image: freepik
From the Sheherwali cuisine of Murshidabad Jains, this unique kheer is made with raw mangoes
Image: Instagram
KACHCHE AAM KI KHEER
A Maharashtrian speciality with stewed raw mango tempered with mustard seeds and dry red chilli
Image: Indra Narayan Instagram
KAIRICHI AMTI
A recipe from Karwar community from Karnataka which is a tangy, spicy raw mango curry
KAIRICHI UDID METHI
Image: freepik
Made with ripe mangoes cooked whole in a gravy base of ground coconut and yoghurt
MOR KUZHAMBU
Image: Freepik
