may 17, 2024

10 mango dishes of India

Also called as Ambe Sasav, is a popular Konkani curry known for its spicy and tangy flavors

AMBYAACHA SASAV

Image: Monal Kanolkar Instagram 

A light mango curry made in Kerala with ripe mangoes and beaten curd

MAMBAZHA PULISSERY

 Image: freepik

Made with ripe mangoes and an assortment of typical south Indian spices

MANGALOREAN MANGO CURRY

Image: Minimalist Bakery Instagram 

A summery spin on classic dhokla made with raw mango

KAIRI CHANA DAL DHOKLA

 Image: freepik

Delectable paneer and mango kofta served with kewra & gulab jal infused jeera pulao

AAM KOFTA PULAO

 Image: freepik

Potato and raw mango stuffed samosa served with thick and luscious dry fruit gravy

KAIRI SAMOSA KI SABZI

 Image: freepik

From the Sheherwali cuisine of Murshidabad Jains, this unique kheer is made with raw mangoes

 Image: Instagram

KACHCHE AAM KI KHEER

A Maharashtrian speciality with stewed raw mango tempered with mustard seeds and dry red chilli

Image: Indra Narayan Instagram 

KAIRICHI AMTI

A recipe from Karwar community from Karnataka which is a tangy, spicy raw mango curry

KAIRICHI UDID METHI

 Image: freepik

Made with ripe mangoes cooked whole in a gravy base of ground coconut and yoghurt

MOR KUZHAMBU

 Image: Freepik

