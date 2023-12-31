Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

December 31, 2023

10 manifestation tips that actually work

A daily meditation Sesh keeps the vibes high and the goals in sight 

Meditation magic

Image Source: Pexels

Ditch the Debbie downer attitude. Embrace positivity like it's the hottest trend

Power of positivity

Image Source: Pexels

Create a vision board that's as fabulous as you are. Remember, if you can see it, you can be it

Vision board vibes

Image Source: Pexels

Daily affirmations are your secret weapon. So, say it loud

Affirmation affair

Image Source: Pexels

Count your blessings and jot down three things you're grateful for everyday

Gratitude journal

Image Source: Pexels

Your squad influences your vibe. Surround yourself with go-getters and dreamers. Together you'll rise

Surround your with inspo

Image Source: Pexels

Strut like you've already made it. Dress for the job you want, live like you've achieved your dreams

Act as if

Image Source: Pexels

Take a break from the scroll. A social media detox can clear your mind and boost your manifestation mojo

Social media cleanse 

Image Source: Pexels

Manifestation takes time; be patient and trust the process, avoiding feelings of doubt

Practice patience

Image Source: Pexels

Stay consistent in your manifestation practices, creating a routine that reinforces your positive energy

Maintain Consistency

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here