OCTOBER 06, 2023

10 Manners to teach your children

Teach them to use these words when making requests or receiving something from others

Saying Please and Thank you

Encourage them to greet others with a smile and a simple Hello or Hi

Greeting

Instill the importance of sharing toys, snacks, and other items with siblings and friends

Sharing

Teach active listening by encouraging them to pay attention when someone is speaking

Listening

Teach them how to use utensils properly, chew with their mouth closed, and wait their turn to speak during meals

Table manners

Help them understand the concept of personal boundaries and not invading others' personal space

Respecting personal space

Teach them to apologize when they make a mistake or hurt someone's feelings

Apologizing

Encourage patience and waiting in line or taking turns during games and activities

Waiting their turn

Promote kindness by encouraging them to help others and treat everyone with respect

Being kind

Teach responsibility by having them clean up after themselves and put their toys and belongings away

Cleaning up

