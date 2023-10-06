Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 06, 2023
10 Manners to teach your children
Teach them to use these words when making requests or receiving something from others
Saying Please and Thank you
Encourage them to greet others with a smile and a simple Hello or Hi
Greeting
Instill the importance of sharing toys, snacks, and other items with siblings and friends
Sharing
Teach active listening by encouraging them to pay attention when someone is speaking
Listening
Teach them how to use utensils properly, chew with their mouth closed, and wait their turn to speak during meals
Table manners
Help them understand the concept of personal boundaries and not invading others' personal space
Respecting personal space
Teach them to apologize when they make a mistake or hurt someone's feelings
Apologizing
Encourage patience and waiting in line or taking turns during games and activities
Waiting their turn
Promote kindness by encouraging them to help others and treat everyone with respect
Being kind
Teach responsibility by having them clean up after themselves and put their toys and belongings away
Cleaning up
