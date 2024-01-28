Heading 3

10 Marriage jokes that will crack your partner up

Marriages are like gyms. People who are outside want to get in, and those inside want to come out

#1

Who called it "Marriage" and not a "Workshop" where the husband is doing all the work, while the wife shops?

#2

Marriage is all about compromise. For instance, I let my wife choose where we go on vacation, and she lets me choose where to park the car

#3

My spouse and I had a happy life together for 18 years. Then we met

#4

Getting married is like waking up from a dreamy sleep and suddenly being hit by a blaring alarm clock that brings you back to reality

#5

If love is a perfectly sweet dream, marriage is that scary alarm clock!

#6

A retired husband becomes a full-time job for his wife!

#7

Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing! That's what happens when you're married for too long

#8

Marriage is like a roller coaster. One minute you're screaming in terror, the next minute you're laughing your head off

#9

Marriage is not a word, it's a sentence - a life sentence

#10

