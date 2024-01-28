Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JANUARY 28, 2024
10 Marriage jokes that will crack your partner up
Marriages are like gyms. People who are outside want to get in, and those inside want to come out
#1
Image: freepik
Who called it "Marriage" and not a "Workshop" where the husband is doing all the work, while the wife shops?
#2
Image: freepik
Marriage is all about compromise. For instance, I let my wife choose where we go on vacation, and she lets me choose where to park the car
#3
Image: freepik
My spouse and I had a happy life together for 18 years. Then we met
#4
Image: freepik
Getting married is like waking up from a dreamy sleep and suddenly being hit by a blaring alarm clock that brings you back to reality
#5
Image: freepik
If love is a perfectly sweet dream, marriage is that scary alarm clock!
#6
Image: freepik
A retired husband becomes a full-time job for his wife!
#7
Image: freepik
Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing! That's what happens when you're married for too long
#8
Image: freepik
Marriage is like a roller coaster. One minute you're screaming in terror, the next minute you're laughing your head off
#9
Image: freepik
Marriage is not a word, it's a sentence - a life sentence
#10
Image: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.