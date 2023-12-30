10 marriage of convenience books

A contemporary romance novel that unfolds a compelling story of a marriage of convenience, blending wit and emotional depth as the characters navigate unexpected twists on the path to love
Marriage For One, Ella Maise
Images Sources: Instagram- authorellamaise
The second book in the Dreamland Billionaires series follows the story of Declan and Iris. A marriage of convenience book where Declan needs to get married and have a child to get his part in his Grandfather’s will
Terms and Conditions, Lauren Asher
Images Sources: Instagram- laurenasherauthor
The fourth book in the Dark Verse series that follows the story of Alpha and Zephyr. A dark marriage of convenience along with grumpy sunshine, it is highly recommended to be read in the proper order
The Finisher, Runyx
Images Sources: Instagram- authorrunyx
This book unfolds a slow-burning romance, weaving a tale of personal growth, unexpected connections, and the transformative power of love that gradually builds a formidable emotional wall
Images Sources: Instagram- marianazapata
The Wall of Winnipeg and Me, Mariana Zapata
A delightful romantic comedy that unfolds the story of a fake marriage turned real, exploring the challenges and unexpected joys of love amidst the vibrant backdrop of New York City
Roomies, Christina Lauren
Images Sources: Instagram- Christinalauren
This book is about a kindergarten teacher, Shay Zucconi, who decides to fake marry her high school friend Noah to inherit the tulip farm from her step-grandmother
In A Jam, Kate Canterbary
Images Sources: Instagram- katecanterbary
A contemporary romance book with enemies to lovers, where Natalie, a Napa Heiress, proposes a mutually beneficial marriage of convenience to August, whom she detests
Unfortunately Yours, Tessa Bailey
Images Sources: Instagram- tessabaileyisanauthor
The fourth book in The Edens series follows the lives of six siblings. This book tells the story of Eloise Eden, who accidentally gets married after a drunk night in Vegas
Jasper Vale, Devney Perry
Images Sources: Instagram- devneyperry
This is the second book in the Windsors series about a billionaire boss, Luca, and his secretary, Valentina, who enter into a marriage of convenience
The Temporary Wife, Catharina Maura
Images Sources: Instagram- catharinamaura
A captivating romance novel that unfolds the story of a pragmatic businessman entering into a contractual relationship with a spirited woman, exploring the complexities of love, commitment, and the unexpected twists