Raina Reyaz
OCTOBER 12, 2023
10 mauve shades to try
This soft and ethereal shade of mauve evokes a sense of tranquility and calm. Perfect for bedroom walls or as an accent color in your living space
Lavender Mist
Image Source: Pexels
A timeless and romantic shade of mauve, Dusty Rose is an excellent choice for a chic and sophisticated wardrobe. It complements various skin tones and looks great in both casual and formal attire
Dusty Rose
Image Source: Pexels
A muted and earthy mauve tone, Mauve Taupe is ideal for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in your home, especially in living rooms or dining areas
Mauve Taupe
Image Source: Pexels
Orchid Blush is a playful and lively shade of mauve that works well as an accent color for accessories, adding a pop of color to your outfit or room
Orchid Blush
Image Source: Pexels
This soft, vintage-inspired mauve shade is perfect for antique furniture restoration projects, creating a sense of nostalgia and charm
Vintage Lilac
Image Source: Pexels
A deeper and more intense mauve, Berry Mauve is a versatile nail polish color that adds sophistication and elegance to your manicure
Berry Mauve
Image Source: Pexels
Blurring the line between pink and mauve, Wildflower Pink is a flattering and gentle shade for lipsticks, suited for both day and evening looks
Wildflower Pink
Image Source: Pexels
Dusty Plum is a rich and regal shade of mauve that can be a great choice for accent walls or furniture, creating a sense of opulence in your space
Image Source: Pexels
A warm and inviting mauve with a hint of brown, Rosewood is an excellent choice for cozy, autumn-themed decor
Rosewood
Image Source: Pexels
A bold and captivating mauve shade, Mulberry Delight is perfect for statement pieces like sofas or accent chairs, adding a touch of drama to your interior design
Mulberry Delight
Image Source: Pexels
