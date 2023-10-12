Heading 3

10 mauve shades to try

This soft and ethereal shade of mauve evokes a sense of tranquility and calm. Perfect for bedroom walls or as an accent color in your living space

Lavender Mist

A timeless and romantic shade of mauve, Dusty Rose is an excellent choice for a chic and sophisticated wardrobe. It complements various skin tones and looks great in both casual and formal attire

Dusty Rose

A muted and earthy mauve tone, Mauve Taupe is ideal for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere in your home, especially in living rooms or dining areas

Mauve Taupe

Orchid Blush is a playful and lively shade of mauve that works well as an accent color for accessories, adding a pop of color to your outfit or room

Orchid Blush

This soft, vintage-inspired mauve shade is perfect for antique furniture restoration projects, creating a sense of nostalgia and charm

Vintage Lilac

A deeper and more intense mauve, Berry Mauve is a versatile nail polish color that adds sophistication and elegance to your manicure

Berry Mauve

Blurring the line between pink and mauve, Wildflower Pink is a flattering and gentle shade for lipsticks, suited for both day and evening looks

Wildflower Pink

Dusty Plum is a rich and regal shade of mauve that can be a great choice for accent walls or furniture, creating a sense of opulence in your space

Dusty Plum

A warm and inviting mauve with a hint of brown, Rosewood is an excellent choice for cozy, autumn-themed decor

Rosewood

A bold and captivating mauve shade, Mulberry Delight is perfect for statement pieces like sofas or accent chairs, adding a touch of drama to your interior design

Mulberry Delight

