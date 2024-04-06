Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
APRIL 06, 2024
10 Mean Girls quotes
I gave him everything! I was half a virgin when I met him
#1
You can’t sit with us!
#2
Maybe she feels weird around me because I’m the only person who knows about her nose job
#3
Irregardless! Ex-boyfriends are just off-limits to friends. I mean, that’s just like, the rules of feminism!
#4
I’m sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can’t help it that I’m popular
#5
I can't help that I've got a heavy flow and a wide-set vagina
#6
That is the ugliest f-ing skirt I’ve ever seen
#7
You can take that fake apology, and shove it right up your hairy…
#8
#9
Well, I mean you wouldn’t buy a skirt without asking your friends first if it looks good on you
I can stick my whole fist in my mouth! Wanna see?
#10
