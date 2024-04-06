Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

APRIL 06, 2024

10 Mean Girls quotes 

I gave him everything! I was half a virgin when I met him

#1

Image Source: Pexels

You can’t sit with us!

#2

Image Source: Pexels

Maybe she feels weird around me because I’m the only person who knows about her nose job

#3

Image Source: Pexels

Irregardless! Ex-boyfriends are just off-limits to friends. I mean, that’s just like, the rules of feminism!

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I’m sorry that people are so jealous of me. But I can’t help it that I’m popular

Image Source: Pexels

#5

I can't help that I've got a heavy flow and a wide-set vagina

#6

Image Source: Pexels

That is the ugliest f-ing skirt I’ve ever seen

#7

Image Source: Pexels

You can take that fake apology, and shove it right up your hairy…

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

Well, I mean you wouldn’t buy a skirt without asking your friends first if it looks good on you

I can stick my whole fist in my mouth! Wanna see?

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here