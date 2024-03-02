Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
March 02, 2024
10 meaningful quotes about life
A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor
#1
Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire
#2
The best way to predict your future is to create it
#3
The flower doesn't dream of the bee. It blossoms, and the bee comes
#4
Take the risk. Don't let the unknown stop you from progressing
#5
The only way to do great work is to love what you do
#6
Your attitude determines your direction
#7
Winning isn't everything, but wanting to win is
#8
#9
The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams
The only impossible journey is the one you never begin
#10
