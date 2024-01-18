Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 18, 2024

10 meaty breakfast dishes of India

A rich and aromatic mutton stew, perfect for winter mornings. Pair it with naan for a hearty breakfast

Nalli Nihari 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A Maharashtra tradition spicy minced mutton or chicken served with warm ladi pav, a flavorful breakfast

Keema pav

Image Source: Shutterstock

A nutritious goat trotter soup, thick and protein-packed, ideal for staying warm in winter

Paya

Image Source: Shutterstock

A Bengali classic, leftover chicken or shredded mutton curry served with puffed rice for a wholesome meal

Muri Mangsho

Image Source: Shutterstock

A Goan delight featuring pork, vinegar, and spices slow-cooked to perfection. Enjoy with bread or rice

Image Source: Shutterstock

Sorpotel

A South Indian specialty, flaky parotta stuffed with spicy shredded chicken or red meat-a complete breakfast

Kizhi Parotta 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A Maharashtrian delicacy made with goat's brains, spiced with heavy spices and cooked with onions and garlic

Bheja fry 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A Kashmiri winter stew with mutton, cracked wheat, and spices, topped with fried onions and cashews

Harisa

Image Source: Shutterstock

Dal gosht 

Image Source: Shutterstock

A North Indian dish packed with proteins, combining lentils and meat, perfect with rotis or naan

Grilled chicken tikka served in a sandwich with veggies and chutney

Chicken Tikka Sandwich

Image Source: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here