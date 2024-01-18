Heading 3
Jiya Surana
January 18, 2024
10 meaty breakfast dishes of India
A rich and aromatic mutton stew, perfect for winter mornings. Pair it with naan for a hearty breakfast
Nalli Nihari
A Maharashtra tradition spicy minced mutton or chicken served with warm ladi pav, a flavorful breakfast
Keema pav
A nutritious goat trotter soup, thick and protein-packed, ideal for staying warm in winter
Paya
A Bengali classic, leftover chicken or shredded mutton curry served with puffed rice for a wholesome meal
Muri Mangsho
A Goan delight featuring pork, vinegar, and spices slow-cooked to perfection. Enjoy with bread or rice
Sorpotel
A South Indian specialty, flaky parotta stuffed with spicy shredded chicken or red meat-a complete breakfast
Kizhi Parotta
A Maharashtrian delicacy made with goat's brains, spiced with heavy spices and cooked with onions and garlic
Bheja fry
A Kashmiri winter stew with mutton, cracked wheat, and spices, topped with fried onions and cashews
Harisa
Dal gosht
A North Indian dish packed with proteins, combining lentils and meat, perfect with rotis or naan
Grilled chicken tikka served in a sandwich with veggies and chutney
Chicken Tikka Sandwich
