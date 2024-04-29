Heading 3
10 Memorable Lines of Rumi
“Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it”
#1
“The wound is the place where the Light enters you”
#2
“Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion”
#3
“Yesterday, I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today, I am wise, so I am changing myself”
#4
“What you seek is seeking you”
#5
“Don’t grieve. Anything you lose comes round in another form”
#6
“Dance when you're broken open. Dance if you've torn the bandage off. Dance in the middle of the fighting. Dance in your blood. Dance when you're perfectly free”
#7
#8
“Don't be satisfied with stories, how things have gone with others. Unfold your own myth”
#9
“If you are irritated by every rub, how will your mirror be polished?”
“When you do things from your soul, you feel a river flowing in you, a joy”
#10
