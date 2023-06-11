june 11, 2023
10 methods that help you with period cramps
Bloating increases extreme menstrual cramps. Drinking normal water or warm water first thing in the morning can reduce bloating and can prevent the pain it causes
Drink more water
Drinking chamomile, fennel, or ginger tea is an easy, natural way to relieve menstrual cramps
Drink Herbal Teas
Try eating berries, tomatoes, pineapple and spices like turmeric, ginger, or garlic leafy veggies and almonds and fatty fish like salmon can also reduce inflammation
Eat anti-inflammatory foods
Grab a banana or another piece of fruit to fight sugar cravings. You can also go for unsalted nuts if u want something savory
Avoid treats to reduce bloating
Caffeine makes cramps more painful. If you think you cannot stay without consuming coffee, you can switch to decaf while you are on your period
Caffeine worsens cramps
Consuming supplements that include Vitamin D or E can help reduce inflammation, they can even make your periods less painful
Try dietary supplements
A little heat can help your muscles relax, improve blood flow and relieve tension. Try sitting with a heating pad, taking a hot shower, or relaxing in a hot bath
Applying heat
Gentle exercises like stretching or yoga release endorphins that make you feel happy, reduce pain, and relax your muscles
Practice Gentle exercise
Massage therapy is found to be helpful in reducing menstrual pain, and it may also reduce uterine spasms by relaxing the uterus
Get a Massage therapy
Stress makes your menstrual cramps worse. Use stress relief techniques like yoga and meditation or any of your favorite stress relief activities to relieve stress
Relief your stress
