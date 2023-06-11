Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

lifestyle

june 11, 2023

10 methods that help you with period cramps

Bloating increases extreme menstrual cramps. Drinking normal water or warm water first thing in the morning can reduce bloating and can prevent the pain it causes

Drink more water

Drinking chamomile, fennel, or ginger tea is an easy, natural way to relieve menstrual cramps

Drink Herbal Teas

Try eating berries, tomatoes, pineapple and spices like turmeric, ginger, or garlic leafy veggies and almonds and fatty fish like salmon can also reduce inflammation

Eat anti-inflammatory foods 

Grab a banana or another piece of fruit to fight sugar cravings. You can also go for unsalted nuts if u want something savory 

Avoid treats to reduce bloating

Caffeine makes cramps more painful. If you think you cannot stay without consuming coffee, you can switch to decaf while you are on your period

Caffeine worsens cramps 

Consuming supplements that include Vitamin D or E can help reduce inflammation, they can even make your periods less painful

Try dietary supplements

A little heat can help your muscles relax, improve blood flow and relieve tension. Try sitting with a heating pad, taking a hot shower, or relaxing in a hot bath

Applying heat

Gentle exercises like stretching or yoga release endorphins that make you feel happy, reduce pain, and relax your muscles

Practice Gentle exercise

Massage therapy is found to be helpful in reducing menstrual pain, and it may also reduce uterine spasms by relaxing the uterus

Get a Massage therapy

Stress makes your menstrual cramps worse. Use stress relief techniques like yoga and meditation or any of your favorite stress relief activities to relieve stress

Relief your stress

