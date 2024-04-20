Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Travel

april 20, 2024

10 Metropolitan Cities With Slums

This is Asia’s largest slum, one of the most populated in India, with a population of over 1,000,000 people. It is also known for selling products globally

Dharavi, Mumbai

Image Source: Freepik

The urban slum located at the end of Marina Beach has thousands of families, and most of them are into fishing work

Nochikuppam, Chennai

Image Source: Freepik

Most of the Bangalore population lives in slums and one of them is Rajendra Nagar slum known for its low-income residential area

Rajendra Nagar, Bangalore

Image Source: Freepik

Bhalswa is known for its large population of urban-poor residents, where people with no home and no work lives

Bhalswa, Delhi

Image Source: Freepik

The Basanti slum in Kolkata has narrow roads, unsettled arrangements of electric wires, and a large population, affecting the development of the city

Basanti, Kolkata

Image Source: Freepik

This slum has a population of approximately two lakh people, where residents live in unstable conditions with the worst hygiene

Indiramma Nagar, Hyderabad

Image Source: Freepik

This city of Nawabs has a large number of people living in the slums who migrated to find daily wages and a good living

Mehbullahpur, Lucknow

Image Source: Freepik

Nagpur’s approximately 40% population is known for living in slums, and Saroj is one of them. After Dharavi, this slum is known as the largest slum

Saroj Nagar, Nagpur

Image Source: Freepik

Along the riverside, Parivartan Slum is 40 years old and is now home to many poor people 

Parivartan, Ahmedabad

Image Source: Freepik

In the city of lakes, Bhopal, there is one of the oldest slums called Satnami Nagar slum and has been a shelter for many people

Satnami Nagar, Bhopal

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here