Priyanshi Shah
Travel
april 20, 2024
10 Metropolitan Cities With Slums
This is Asia’s largest slum, one of the most populated in India, with a population of over 1,000,000 people. It is also known for selling products globally
Dharavi, Mumbai
The urban slum located at the end of Marina Beach has thousands of families, and most of them are into fishing work
Nochikuppam, Chennai
Most of the Bangalore population lives in slums and one of them is Rajendra Nagar slum known for its low-income residential area
Rajendra Nagar, Bangalore
Bhalswa is known for its large population of urban-poor residents, where people with no home and no work lives
Bhalswa, Delhi
The Basanti slum in Kolkata has narrow roads, unsettled arrangements of electric wires, and a large population, affecting the development of the city
Basanti, Kolkata
This slum has a population of approximately two lakh people, where residents live in unstable conditions with the worst hygiene
Indiramma Nagar, Hyderabad
This city of Nawabs has a large number of people living in the slums who migrated to find daily wages and a good living
Mehbullahpur, Lucknow
Nagpur’s approximately 40% population is known for living in slums, and Saroj is one of them. After Dharavi, this slum is known as the largest slum
Saroj Nagar, Nagpur
Along the riverside, Parivartan Slum is 40 years old and is now home to many poor people
Parivartan, Ahmedabad
In the city of lakes, Bhopal, there is one of the oldest slums called Satnami Nagar slum and has been a shelter for many people
Satnami Nagar, Bhopal
