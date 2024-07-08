Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
july 08, 2024
10 Micro Habit Ideas to Level Up Your Life
Declutter one item from your home each time you buy something new
#1
Image Source: Freepik
Wipe down the kitchen counters before bed
#2
Image Source: Freepik
Start your work day with 3 deep breaths
#3
Image Source: Freepik
Practice mindful eating as you eat your lunch
#4
Image Source: Freepik
Spend 2 minutes in the sunshine getting vitamin D each day
#5
Image Source: Freepik
Unsubscribe to an unwanted email newsletter immediately
Image Source: Freepik
#6
Write down your top goal every single day
#7
Image Source: Freepik
Place your phone face down on silent when you need to be distraction-free
#8
Image Source: Freepik
Do 10 squats while you wait for your morning coffee to brew
#9
Image Source: Freepik
Write down a to-do list for the next day before bed
#10
Image Source: Freepik
