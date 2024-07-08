Heading 3

 Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

july 08, 2024

10 Micro Habit Ideas to Level Up Your Life

Declutter one item from your home each time you buy something new

Wipe down the kitchen counters before bed

Start your work day with 3 deep breaths

Practice mindful eating as you eat your lunch

Spend 2 minutes in the sunshine getting vitamin D each day

Unsubscribe to an unwanted email newsletter immediately

Write down your top goal every single day

Place your phone face down on silent when you need to be distraction-free

Do 10 squats while you wait for your morning coffee to brew

Write down a to-do list for the next day before bed

