Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 23, 2023
10 microgreens you can grow at home
Mustard microgreens have a mild peppery flavor and are quick to grow
Mustard
Image Source: Shutterstock
Fenugreek microgreens have a slightly bitter taste but are packed with essential nutrients
Fenugreek
Image Source: Shutterstock
Spinach microgreens have a mild spinach taste and are a great source of iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C
Spinach
Image Source: Pexels
Coriander microgreens have the same fresh and citrusy flavor as mature coriander leaves
Coriander
Image Source: Pexels
Cabbage microgreens have a mild cabbage like taste and are rich in vitamins and minerals
Cabbage
Image Source: Shutterstock
Radish microgreens have a spicy and peppery flavor and are high in vitamin C and other nutrients
Radish
Image Source: Shutterstock
Beetroot microgreens have a vibrant color and slightly earthy and sweet taste
Beetroot
Image Source: Shutterstock
Amaranth microgreens have vibrant reddish-purple color with mild and earthy flavor
Amaranth
Image Source: Shutterstock
Celery microgreens have a concentrated celery flavor and are rich in vitamins and minerals
Celery
Image Source: Shutterstock
Sunflower microgreens have a nutty flavor and a crunchy texture. They require a little more space to grow compared to other microgreens
Sunflower
Image Source: Shutterstock
