NOVEMBER 23, 2023

10 microgreens you can grow at home 

Mustard microgreens have a mild peppery flavor and are quick to grow

Mustard 

Fenugreek microgreens have a slightly bitter taste but are packed with essential nutrients

Fenugreek 

Spinach microgreens have a mild spinach taste and are a great source of iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C

Spinach 

Coriander microgreens have the same fresh and citrusy flavor as mature coriander leaves

Coriander

Cabbage microgreens have a mild cabbage like taste and are rich in vitamins and minerals

Cabbage 

Radish microgreens have a spicy and peppery flavor and are high in vitamin C and other nutrients

Radish 

Beetroot microgreens have a vibrant color and slightly earthy and sweet taste

Beetroot

Amaranth microgreens have vibrant reddish-purple color with mild and earthy flavor

Amaranth

Celery microgreens have a concentrated celery flavor and are rich in vitamins and minerals

Celery 

Sunflower microgreens have a nutty flavor and a crunchy texture. They require a little more space to grow compared to other microgreens

Sunflower

