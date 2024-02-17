Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
10-min mango recipes to try
Prepare a refreshing smoothie, blending mango chunks with yogurt, milk, and honey making it a healthy and tasty treat
Mango smoothie
Image Source: Freepik
Hang curd in tight cloth for 3-4 hours to make it thick curd and mix mango puree with ½ sugar, 4-5 cardamom seeds and saffron and enjoy tasty and chilled shrikhand
Mango Shrikhand
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy delicious mousse by adding ½ sugar to mango puree, mixing it with fluffy whipped cream, and keeping it in a refrigerator with your favorite toppings
Mango Mousse
Image Source: Freepik
Prepare tasty and visually appealing mango sorbet with mango chunks mixing it with 2 tbsp lemon juice and ¼ cup maple syrup and keep mixing till it turns smooth
Mango Sorbet
Image Source: Freepik
Enjoy a tasty dessert jar by adding 2 tbsp mango puree with 4 tbsp bread chunks topped with nuts and cherries in a jar
Image Source: Freepik
Mango bread pudding
Blend 2 cups of mangoes with ½ cup sugar and 1 tbsp cardamom powder and refrigerate it to enjoy it with poori
Aam Ras
Image Source: Freepik
Soak 2 tbsp chia seeds with almond milk and mix them with mango puree and nuts and serve it in jar
Mango Chia Pudding
Image Source: Freepik
Take 1 cup of biscuits and 50 gm butter, refrigerate it for some time and then prepare a topping of ½ cup whipped cream, nuts, and mango puree and spread it over tart for a tasty dessert
Mango pie
Image Source: Freepik
Mango ice cream
Image Source: Freepik
Add ½ powdered sugar and fresh cream in 2 cups of mango puree and freeze it for few hours and serve it in cone or cup
Blend 1 cup mangoes with 1.5 cup milk, cardamom powder, 4 tbsp sugar, and vanilla essence for a fresh mango shake
Mango Shake
Image Source: Freepik
