Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
MAY 10, 2024
10 minced mutton dishes of India
Tender minced meat cooked in a tasty spice blend in the dum cooking style
DUM KA KEEMA
Images: freepik
A minced meat and peas curry made with aromatic spices often enjoyed with pav or rice
KEEMA MATAR
Images: freepik
Soft kofta made with minced mutton and masalas, cooked in a flavourful curry
KASHMIRI KOFTA
Images: freepik
A delectable combination of spicy minced meat filling in golden, crispy dough
KEEMA SAMOSA
Images: freepik
Loaded parathas stuffed with keema enjoyed with dollops of butter and pickles
KEEMA PARATHA
Images: freepik
The king of Indian kebabs, which literally melts in the mouth, is made with mutton ground with an array of spices
Images: freepik
GALOUTI KEBAB
One of the most popular varieties of kebabs in India is made with minced mutton and ground chana dal
SHAMI KEBAB
Images: freepik
Fragrant rice cooked with spiced minced mutton, onions, and saffron, a flavorful one-pot meal
KEEMA BIRYANI
Images: freepik
MUTTON SEEKH KEBAB
Images: freepik
Minced mutton mixed with spices and herbs, shaped onto skewers, and grilled to perfection
Spicy minced mutton served with buttered buns
KEEMA PAV
Images: freepik
