Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

MAY 10, 2024

10 minced mutton dishes of India 

Tender minced meat cooked in a tasty spice blend in the dum cooking style

DUM KA KEEMA

Images: freepik

A minced meat and peas curry made with aromatic spices often enjoyed with pav or rice

KEEMA MATAR

Images: freepik

Soft kofta made with minced mutton and masalas, cooked in a flavourful curry

KASHMIRI KOFTA

Images: freepik

A delectable combination of spicy minced meat filling in golden, crispy dough

KEEMA SAMOSA

Images: freepik

Loaded parathas stuffed with keema enjoyed with dollops of butter and pickles

KEEMA PARATHA

Images: freepik

The king of Indian kebabs, which literally melts in the mouth, is made with mutton ground with an array of spices

Images: freepik

GALOUTI KEBAB

One of the most popular varieties of kebabs in India is made with minced mutton and ground chana dal

SHAMI KEBAB

Images: freepik

Fragrant rice cooked with spiced minced mutton, onions, and saffron, a flavorful one-pot meal

KEEMA BIRYANI

Images: freepik

MUTTON SEEKH KEBAB

Images: freepik

Minced mutton mixed with spices and herbs, shaped onto skewers, and grilled to perfection

Spicy minced mutton served with buttered buns

KEEMA PAV

Images: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here