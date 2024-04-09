Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

april 09, 2024

10 mind games men play

If your guy is playing games, he will likely push your limits just to see how much he can get away with

He constantly tests your boundaries

Image: Shagun Pandey Instagram

He may be a great guy, but he cannot seem to let go of his habit of flirting

Flirts with other girls in your presence

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

He makes rules for the both of you that might make you feel like you are his dirty secret

Makes you follow unreasonable rules

Image: Rahul Sudhir Instagram

When the two of you have a disagreement, you won't hear from him at all until you're ready to apologize

Using the silent treatment to win wars

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

This guy calls you, makes elaborate plans for the day, and tells you he will be there, but never turns up

Ghosts you several times

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

He is probably filling the space their ex left with you and will continue pining for them without considering your feelings

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Talks about his ex a little too often

Making promises or talking about a future together without any intention of following through, just to keep the other person invested

Future Faking

Image: Kushal Tandon Instagram

Portraying themselves as the victim to gain sympathy or avoid responsibility for their actions

Playing Victim

Image: Karan Wahi Instagram

Initially overwhelming you with affection, compliments, and attention to create a sense of dependency

Love Bombing

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Giving backhanded compliments or subtle insults to undermine confidence and gain control 

Negging

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here