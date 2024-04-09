Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
april 09, 2024
10 mind games men play
If your guy is playing games, he will likely push your limits just to see how much he can get away with
He constantly tests your boundaries
Image: Shagun Pandey Instagram
He may be a great guy, but he cannot seem to let go of his habit of flirting
Flirts with other girls in your presence
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
He makes rules for the both of you that might make you feel like you are his dirty secret
Makes you follow unreasonable rules
Image: Rahul Sudhir Instagram
When the two of you have a disagreement, you won't hear from him at all until you're ready to apologize
Using the silent treatment to win wars
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
This guy calls you, makes elaborate plans for the day, and tells you he will be there, but never turns up
Ghosts you several times
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
He is probably filling the space their ex left with you and will continue pining for them without considering your feelings
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Talks about his ex a little too often
Making promises or talking about a future together without any intention of following through, just to keep the other person invested
Future Faking
Image: Kushal Tandon Instagram
Portraying themselves as the victim to gain sympathy or avoid responsibility for their actions
Playing Victim
Image: Karan Wahi Instagram
Initially overwhelming you with affection, compliments, and attention to create a sense of dependency
Love Bombing
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram
Giving backhanded compliments or subtle insults to undermine confidence and gain control
Negging
