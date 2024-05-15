Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
may 15, 2024
10 Minimalist quotes to ease your life
"Have nothing in your house that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful"
#1
Image: Freepik
“Edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It's your masterpiece after all”
#2
Image: Freepik
"I've learned that minimalism isn't about what you own, it's about why you own it"
#3
Image: Freepik
“I am a minimalist. I like saying the most with the least”
#4
Image: Freepik
“Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated”
#5
Image: Freepik
Image: Freepik
#6
“I am beginning to learn that it is the sweet, simple things in life which are the real ones after all”
#7
Image: Freepik
“The ability to simplify means to eliminate the unnecessary so that the necessary may speak”
#8
Image: Freepik
“I believe that a simple and unassuming manner of life is best for everyone, best both for the body and the mind”
#9
Image: Freepik
"Simplicity is about subtracting the obvious and adding the meaningful"
#10
Image: Freepik
