Aditi Singh 

lifestyle 

APRIL 16, 2024

10 minute Eggless Mug Cake Recipe

Gather your ingredients such as all-purpose flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, milk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt

#1

Image Source: pexels

In a microwave-safe mug, mix together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and a pinch of salt

#2

Image Source:  Pexels

Mix the dry ingredients until well combined, make sure no lumps are left 

#3

Image Source:  Pexels

Add the milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract to the mug

#4

Image Source:  Pexels

Stir the mixture till the mixture looks smooth again

Image Source: Pexels

#5

 Smooth out the top of the batter with a spoon for the cake to be balanced 

#6

Image Source: Pexels

Microwave the mug for 1 minute and 30 seconds carefully

#7

Image Source: Pexels

#8

Image Source: freepik

Check the cake for doneness. If it's still wet in the middle, microwave for an additional 15-30 seconds; adjust the timing according to it

#9

Image Source: freepik

Be careful and take out your mug cake from the microwave; let the mug cake cool for a minute before enjoying

You can choose to top it with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or powdered sugar for extra flavor. Enjoy your quick and delicious eggless mug cake!

#10

Image Source:  freepik

