Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
APRIL 16, 2024
10 minute Eggless Mug Cake Recipe
Gather your ingredients such as all-purpose flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, milk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract and a pinch of salt
#1
Image Source: pexels
In a microwave-safe mug, mix together the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and a pinch of salt
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Mix the dry ingredients until well combined, make sure no lumps are left
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Add the milk, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract to the mug
#4
Image Source: Pexels
Stir the mixture till the mixture looks smooth again
Image Source: Pexels
#5
Smooth out the top of the batter with a spoon for the cake to be balanced
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Microwave the mug for 1 minute and 30 seconds carefully
#7
Image Source: Pexels
#8
Image Source: freepik
Check the cake for doneness. If it's still wet in the middle, microwave for an additional 15-30 seconds; adjust the timing according to it
#9
Image Source: freepik
Be careful and take out your mug cake from the microwave; let the mug cake cool for a minute before enjoying
You can choose to top it with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, or powdered sugar for extra flavor. Enjoy your quick and delicious eggless mug cake!
#10
Image Source: freepik
